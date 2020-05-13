It was a sight to see, that huge, blue-cabbed semi with a 28-foot trailer arriving at the foot of our driveway. What was in it? A 200-pound generator that runs on either gas or propane, something my husband, Pete, had wanted for some time. What better time than a pandemic to plan for an emergency of a different nature? At least the owner’s manual is giving Pete something to read while we stay at home.
Speaking of big blue things, there was an extremely tall blue crane—we’re talking four stories high—lifting trusses onto the frame of a remodel going on down the street. What an enormous machine, bright blue against the cloudy white sky. We know of another use for a machine like that. Apparently, a few enterprising fishermen had a giant crane lift their boats from Bayocean Road into Tillamook Bay (regular boat ramp access was closed). Now that is thinking outside the box!
Good news for the rest of us fisherfolk: Memaloose boat launch is open for fishing on designated days, with some restrictions. Individuals should wear masks and keep six feet apart while in the parking lot; only one boat may launch at a time; no more than two individuals, immediate family members only, may be in a boat; and rigs must vacate the parking lot by 5 p.m. on the last fishing day of the week. Officials will be monitoring the situation and, if all goes well, restrictions will be lifted gradually. For further information, contact the Tillamook County Commissioners’ office at 503-842-3403.
Here’s a pandemic project for you: Take videos of everything inside your house. If your house should burn down or be burglarized, the videos will help you remember all the items you’ll need to itemize to document the loss for insurance purposes. I did this project last weekend and it took only a few hours (well, our house is small). My computer files are backed up to the cloud, so even if the computer itself is gone, I will be able to access the videos. This project is something that had been on my to-do list for some time.
There’s an important item you might not have in your emergency kit: a pulse oximeter. You clip this instrument onto your finger and it measures your oxygen level and pulse. Respiratory distress has been a hallmark of the current COVID-19 outbreak; it’s good to be able to check your oxygen level at home. A normal reading is between 95 and 100; if lower than that, it’s time to call your doctor.
Condolences to the Thompsons on the loss of their 10-year-old Labrador, Red. They adopted Red at age three, and it didn’t take long for him to train them. Jerry and Sonya found out he had separation anxiety, barking loudly enough to annoy the neighbors if they left him home alone. So, they didn’t! They took Red for endless walks, out fishing, and to Denny’s for after-meal treats. Red will be missed by all of us; he was a neighborhood favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.