It rained cats and dogs on April 30, but a number of diehards turned out to help clean up the Barbara Bennett Community Center. A crew worked outside, trimming hedges and pulling weeds. Others worked inside, cleaning the bathroom, kitchen and general meeting area and organizing the lending library. Patti and Mike Smith, our building managers, led the effort and asked for a big shout-out to all the others who participated in the clean-up: David and Ruth Freitas, Charles Ansorge, Kathy and Kevin Burke, Scott Gordon, Mary Jane and Rod Pelson, and yours truly.
After that big effort Saturday morning, it was fun to relax at the end-of-the-month potluck in the spruced-up community center. There was plenty of food to eat, from ham with scalloped potatoes to salads to homemade pies, and a good turnout of more than 20 individuals. Next up is the big Memorial Day potluck to be held on Sunday, May 29. Looking forward to seeing you there, neighbors!
There were five trailers in the parking lot at Memaloose when we arrived to start our spring Chinook fishing season on May 1. It felt good to be out on the water, with our rod tips dipping rhythmically as the big Pro-Troll flashers did their 360-degree revolutions. I watched closely for the dreaded double dip that would indicate my spinner was hitting bottom. It was beautiful out there, with the fog hanging low in the mountains to the north and three Canada geese flying overhead. No bites that morning, but Capt. Pete swears he had a lick.
We do hope that the Memaloose boat launch gets dredged this year. Boats can get stuck in the mud trying to put in or take out when the tide is low. This project is long overdue; the launch lanes at Memaloose were last dredged in 2014. We are counting on the Tillamook County Commissioners to work with a multitude of permitting agencies to push the project over the finish line. Work can take place only in a narrow time slot when it is permissible to dredge this summer. Keep your fingers crossed!
If you haven’t stopped by Salty Raven in a while, it’s well worth a visit. Seasons Kaz Sparks has expanded her colorful line of mugs, added fleece blankets, introduced whale designs on Collins glasses, and much more. Salty Raven’s seriously cool goods can be found in the flagship store at 109 Main Ave. in Tillamook. Seasons’s husband and business partner, James Potts, runs Salty Basket from the same location, offering curated gift baskets with items from local small businesses. You may also shop online for their products at https://saltyraven.net.
Please join us in person for a Cape Meares Community Meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Barbara Bennett Community Center, or online with a Zoom link posted at www.capemeares.org. This is our regularly scheduled quarterly community meeting. If you have questions or need additional information, please send an email to capemearesca@gmail.com.
A very happy birthday to our granddaughter Julia! A beautiful May flower she is indeed. Sending oceans of love her way today.
