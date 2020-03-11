It was a full house for the tribute to the late Barbara Jo Ann Bennett (Feb. 16, 1932–April 7, 2019) at the Cape Meares monthly potluck on Saturday, Feb. 29. Mary Jane Pelson spoke about her family’s early years in Cape Meares, when Barbara hosted monthly potlucks and Bingo games in the old schoolhouse. I spoke about Barbara’s 30+ years of writing the Cape Meares Fencepost column for the Headlight Herald, noting how it isn’t easy to come up with a weekly column among sometimes reticent neighbors. Chuck Duffy, who had moved in next door to the Bennett family 30 years ago, talked about Barbara’s welcoming visage every time he rolled into town. David Bennett spoke first for the family, remembering all the time his mother had devoted to keeping the old schoolhouse in shape. Barbara’s brother, Jerry Schlegel, told tales about attending school at the building’s original site in Bayocean, and later helping move the schoolhouse to Cape Meares. BJ Byron announced the schoolhouse has been renamed the Barbara Bennett Community Center in honor of Barbara’s many contributions over the years; a new sign to that effect is prominently displayed over the west windows inside the building. Barbara Swanson, on behalf of the Nea-Rock Garden Club, made a monetary donation to the center in Barbara’s name. Food was plentiful (including desserts) and everyone enjoyed reminiscing about our beloved matriarch of Cape Meares, Barbara Bennett.
On a recent beach walk, I was excited to find a message in a bottle (MIB). The note didn’t have contact information, but it did say “Tillamook 2020,” so it had not been long at sea. The most interesting MIB discovered by our family was found in 2014. It was dated Jan. 5, 1979, and said: “Dear Antonette, You’re the most beautiful Argentine girl I have ever met in Mexico. I hope this finds you in Vancouver. I miss you, Josué.” A 35-year-old love letter! An oceanographer friend said the bottle likely had cycled into the Arctic gyre (a circle of currents) and frozen in the winter ice, then later was released by glaciers melting during this period of global warming. If you find a message in a bottle while walking on Cape Meares beach or Bayocean spit, please let me know and I’ll share it with the Fencepost readers.
Many thanks to Gerald “Pat” Patterson, the last keeper at the Cape Meares Lighthouse and a Coast Guard veteran, for a picture he passed along of a Cape Meares house. The picture was dated July 1956 and looked as if it were taken during the period of washouts on the spit. Pat noted that he helped with Bayocean repairs during that time. We appreciate your sharing this bit of history, Pat.
A reminder to join us at Art Accelerated in downtown Tillamook (1906 3rd St.) this Friday, March 13, from 5-7 p.m. for Katie Nolan’s reading from her memoir, “Confessions of a Hobo’s Daughter.” Eats, drinks and music as well; you can’t beat that!
