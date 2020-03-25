The community potlucks for both March and April at the Barbara Bennett Community Center in Cape Meares have been cancelled due to the restrictions on large group gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.
Our little community is hunkered down. Most of us fit the definition of senior citizens; we are most at risk and need to stay home. If you have been following the advice of our emergency preparedness taskforce through the years, you are likely fairly well prepared for some voluntary self-quarantine: plenty of canned goods, sanitation supplies, and paper products. Fortunately, we are not out of water or power and are only 10 minutes from the hospital; we should be able to weather this.
Of course, we are all worried about our family and friends in the valley or elsewhere. Thankfully, we have video chats, e-mail, phone calls and texts to keep in touch. One of our daughters initiated a family Marco Polo group; that’s a one-way video chat app. It’s been a fun new way to keep in touch.
This also might be a good time to catch up on making photo albums or scrapbooks…or tying flies, getting ready for some trout fishing in Cape Meares Lake. You might tune up your boat motor and paint some spinners for spring salmon fishing, which generally kicks off in May.
The library is closed, but reading on your electronic device is still available. And do I have a book for you! Cape Meares residents Jack and Sue Drafahl authored a book entitled “Discovery” that is a finalist for the Reader Views Reviewers Choice 2020 award. The storyline has the protagonist, Jake McDonald, hitting a low point and turning from banking to lobster fishing to solve his financial problems. While scuba diving, he discovers an underwater cave extending deep beneath the island’s shoreline. As he swims into the cave looking for fish and lobster, he finds an alien artifact. This discovery drastically transforms his life and changes the history of planet Earth in a way no one could have ever imagined. Intrigued? Check it out on amazon.com. It comes in both Kindle and paperback versions.
My husband and I have had monthly lunches and two games of Scrabble with Cape Meares neighbors Merrie and Jon Ziady for years. To keep the integrity of this column, it must be said that Merrie wins most of the games. We have put off these foursome get-togethers during the COVID-19 crisis, but there are plenty of other board and card games for your household. We love canasta and play it once a day. It takes two decks of cards; you can find the rules online. And, of course, if you live alone, there is always solitaire and/or jigsaw puzzles.
A nice, large rock bed is showing at the south end of Cape Meares beach. Search for rocks that can be polished to a shine, such as agate and jasper. On our beach, social distancing is not a problem. Talk a solitary walk and stay safe, neighbors and friends!
