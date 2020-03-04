Big news in Cape Meares: The old schoolhouse has been renamed the Barbara Bennett Community Center in honor of the late Barbara Bennett. She made tremendous contributions to our little village and was particularly instrumental in making the old schoolhouse into a community center. A beautiful wooden sign with the new name was unveiled at the Feb. 29 potluck honoring Barbara. More information about that evening will be in the next Fencepost; this column is being submitted before the event.
A group led by Jeannell Wyntergreen from Oceanside is interested in emergency preparedness. They recently contacted Chris Spence of the Cape Meares Emergency Preparedness Taskforce. They wanted to know what we had done to prepare for earthquakes, tsunamis, wildfire, and other disasters. The need for medical supplies, food, water, shelter, sanitation, hygiene, and communication in a disaster are universal. The two groups met and Cape Meares representatives highly recommended the “Map Your Neighborhood” program, used by most of Tillamook County, as well as the “Prepare Your Neighborhood” program, developed by Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB), as a starting point. They also encouraged the Oceanside folks to have community members prepare “Go Bags.” Both groups will share information on their continued progress at the quarterly meetings of TC4, a Tillamook County regional emergency preparedness group, and are excited about the possibilities of working together and with EVCNB to bring in folks from other communities who are interested in this important work.
Great news in Cape Meares: Our volunteer firefighting force is up by two! Jonathan Hedden, a former firefighter in the state of Washington, and Dave Audet have started the required training to be volunteer firefighters. After they have finished the training, they will be able to answer call-outs. And just in time. Did you notice the broken traffic signpost just north of the corner where Scott and Mary Gordon live? Someone headed from Cape Meares into Tillamook took that corner too fast and rolled his pickup. Our three current volunteer firefighters—Mike Smith, Randy Klobas and Olli Ollikainen—responded to that one. And on the same day, Feb. 23, Olli and Mike answered two calls in Tillamook. Our volunteer firefighters are constantly on call, training, keeping fit, and responding to calls to keep us safe. A humongous “thank you” to them from all of us in Cape Meares.
Congratulations to Cape Mearesian Jenny Stanley for being a featured artist in the March exhibition at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 7, from 3-5 p.m. The Hoffman Center is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Jenny’s paintings will be on display through March 29. Take a trip up Highway 101 and check them out!
The March 13 reading at Art Accelerated in downtown Tillamook from 5-7 p.m. will feature guest Katie Nolan. Katie wrote much of her memoir, “Confessions of the Hobo’s Daughter,” during writing retreats in Cape Meares. She will be joined by two folk singers. It looks to be a delightful evening; see you there!
