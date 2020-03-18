What a spectacular weekend for the Cape Meares contingent in the Beachcombers’ Fun Fair in Ocean Shores, Washington, earlier this month.
Kathy Burke entered six items in the fair. The first was “Beach Spirits,” a skeletal figure created from driftwood; it won not only a blue ribbon but a “Best in Class” ribbon as well. Another exhibit featured 10 non-glass floats, one a special scientific instrument float that had been donated by BJ Byron; this exhibit took a blue ribbon. Kathy’s collection of foreign bottles brought home blue, and her husband’s pair of glass floats collected a third-place ribbon. Her colorful array of light globes, inset in holes drilled in a big driftwood board, and Bic lighters won second place. And Kathy’s “Ducking Plastic” duck made of assorted beachcombed materials won both a blue ribbon and a “Best in Class” ribbon. Way to go, Kathy.
Sue Beckman entered four items in the fair and took home a ribbon for each entry. A blue ribbon was awarded to her crisp picture of a seagull perched on a rock as ocean waves poured over nearby boulders. Sue garnered red ribbons for both a gorgeous mahogany CD case that she built out of pieces of wood washed up on the beach and an unusual glass float with a bumpy exterior. Her final ribbon, a yellow for honorary mention, was for a picture of Cape Meares lighthouse. Congrats, Sue.
A neighbor commented on the sad-looking spruce trees here. He said that he had read an article in a recent edition of the “Daily Astorian” suggesting infestations of the spruce needle aphids are cyclical and the trees might spring back. Hope springs eternal.
Now a word from Pete Steen, a neighborhood captain for emergency preparedness:
We in Cape Meares are proud of our disaster preparation efforts for earthquake, tsunami, wildfire, utility outages, etc. Now, worldwide, hundreds of thousands of people are quarantined in their homes for 14+ days because of COVID-19. Are you prepared to be confined to your home for two weeks, let alone three or more months after the forecasted Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake?
Marilyn Bishop in Northeast Portland realized that her neighbors were not prepared for any sudden disaster. In 2016, she started Cascadia Quake Kits, a series of two-week kits available in three levels: “The Starter” ($299 and up, depending on the number of people), “The Essential” ($499 and up) and “The Comprehensive” ($899 and up). She based her kits on the recommendations from Oregon Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross Cascades Region guidelines. All kits have 14 days of water storage and essential safety supplies. The second two contain toilet systems, and the Comprehensive includes freeze-dried food with a 25-year shelf life as well as camping supplies. She also has athree-day kit for your car. Ms. Bishop did extensive product testing and research before arriving at her final products. She donates a portion of the proceeds from every kit sold to local preparedness initiatives.
To learn more, contact Ms. Bishop at 503-894-5100 or visit https://cascadiaquakekits.com.
