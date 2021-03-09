A public meeting was held Feb. 25 to discuss the appeal of a land-use decision restricting private property usage to “low-impact recreational” on Bayocean Spit. No decisions were made at that meeting; it was simply an opportunity to gather additional information from the property owner and the public. Cape Meares residents John Harland, Chris Spence and Scott Gordon spoke in favor of upholding the Tillamook County Planning Commission’s original decision and protecting the spit from development, as did Cameron La Follette, the Executive Director of the Oregon Coast Alliance. Written testimony was allowed until 4 p.m. on March 4. The next public meeting will be March 11 at 7 p.m. Due to COVID, these meetings are by video-conference only. Contact Sarah Absher, Director of Community Development, at sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us for information about attending the meeting online.
It has been sad to find debris from the recent wreck of the Coastal Reign on Bayocean Spit. Bags for survival suits, a float coat, crab bait and cargo boxes, Styrofoam floats, coils of rope, and other gear have washed ashore, as well as the severely damaged wheelhouse. One full bucket of hydraulic fluid was on the beach; we called the Parks Dept. to report that as hazardous waste. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the two crewmen who lost their lives as a result of that tragic accident.
A recent video shared on Facebook featured a odd fish swimming around where the Nestucca River meets the ocean by Pacific City, Ore. As a friend from Rockaway put it, “a very strange-looking fish with the fin on the top, kind of like a beanie hat with a propeller.” Well, it turns out it was an ocean sunfish (Mola mola). Ocean sunfish are native to tropical and temperate waters around the world. These fish look like half a fish—a fish head with a tail—and their bodies are flattened laterally. Mature ocean sunfish have an average length of almost six feet and can reach up to a ton in weight. They are uncommon visitors to our coastline here, but we have seen them swimming in the ocean when fishing from our son-in-law’s dory out of Pacific City. We also once saw seven dead baby ocean sunfish strewn along Bayocean Spit after a strong winter storm.
Now we hear that a stranded loggerhead sea turtle was found recently on Rockaway beach. Personnel from the Seaside Aquarium rescued it and transferred it to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for rehabilitation. Keep your eyes peeled, locals; you might stumble across one here! And it might be a big fella; loggerhead turtles can weigh up to 300 pounds.
A number of Cape Meares residents are awaiting their second COVID vaccination shot as we enter March, and others are lined up for their first. Good to see our community making progress! If you have not yet registered for a shot, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/2LEZucy. You should receive a confirmation that your form was received, and they will contact you when an appointment is available.
