Congratulations to all who walked or ran in the Three Capes Marathon Relay 2022. The relay is put on by Ultimook, a non-profit event to support running programs for Pacific NW youth. Cape Meares resident Brandi Harris ran the entire 26.2 miles, defeating the fourth-place finisher by less than one second to capture third place for solo women who started at 7:30 a.m.; an incredibly close finish for such a long race. When all starts were combined, Brandi ended up in ninth place overall, a very significant accomplishment. Way to go, Brandi!
An older contingent of our villagers, calling themselves the Cape Meares Trekkers, walked the route. They planned for the fastest pace likely; some members of the group are experienced Hood to Coast runners, with Excel spreadsheets in hand to figure out best guesses for split/finish times. They divided the journey among the five of them: Charles Ansorge, Karen Walz, Steve Walz, Kathy Burke, and Kevin Burke. The course, from Cape Meares to Cape Kiwanda, was a challenge: a nearly 2,400-foot climb, with some wind but great scenery. The atmosphere was fun and supportive, with participants cheering each other on enroute. The rain mostly held off, temperatures were cool to moderate, and the participants’ regular exercise programs held them in good stead. In fact, their walking pace must have picked up as competitive juices flowed: The Trekkers finished the race two hours ahead of what they had envisioned! They captured a first for their category (full disclosure: They were the only team in “5 Person-Family-Master’s Mixed”). One member woke at 4 a.m., ready to go, and exceeded the projected time by so much that the team was surprised when the first trekker came in 30 minutes ahead of the fastest estimated schedule. The rest of the team hustled to start earlier than expected, but lost 20 minutes waiting for the relay caravan. Things to improve on next time! They ended the day with a victory dinner at the Walzes’ house. Charles gave credit to Karen, the team captain, for helping the Trekkers organize and prepare for the event. Kathy, always the jokester, summed up the group’s exhilaration by exclaiming, “We were able to finish without walkers or wheelchairs,” while Steve concluded, “We were better than we thought we were.” Kudos all around!
Monthly potlucks have resumed at the Barbara Bennett Community Center for Cape Mearesians. The February potluck drew seven individuals and delicious food: roasted chicken, scalloped potatoes, chicken enchiladas, green salad, and cookies. Mark your calendars to attend upcoming potlucks on March 26 and April 30. Plans are already afoot to hold our traditional Memorial Day potluck; yippee!
Speaking of food, we had a tasty surprise the other day. Bill Winter shared a hunk of fresh elk meat with us. We love elk meat. Our daughter Amy shot an elk in 2020 and shared it, but no one else in the family has tagged one since. So it was with great delight that we accepted Bill’s gift. He had a cow tag for the Trask unit. Where exactly did he bag this elk? Well, as every good hunter knows, that information is top secret.
