What an incredible few days here in Cape Meares, with a record snowfall and frigid temperatures. Residents at the top of 4th St. NW had 13” of snow; we had 10” at the Steen household, mid-way up 3rd St. NW. An exuberant neighbor skied through town and made a snow dog. Another tobogganed and made a snow woman. A couple of neighbors took fabulous pictures of Pyramid Rock, way out there in the ocean, covered with snow. Others shared panoramic vistas of our village in the snow (if you are not yet on our neighborhood social media site, MeWe, you might not be seeing all this—step it up, neighbors!). And yes, indeed, there was snow on the beach—just as in the Taylor Swift song, which one granddaughter insisted I listen to. On the not-so-good side, a white truck ended up in the ditch on Pacific Ave. NW, at least two houses had frozen pipes, and mail wasn’t delivered on our hill for two days. A neighbor who drove over Highway 6 from the valley on the second day of the snow event said that only about 30% of that road was sanded, and he had to keep his truck in 4WD for about a third of the trip. Talk about a bonding experience! Those of us who were in Cape Meares for this Snowmageddon will never forget it. Just to top it off, after that big snowfall melted, the next day we awoke to another 1-1/4” of snow. And thus ended February 2023.
Another bonding experience has been less enthralling, but the good news is that the 11 individuals stricken by the outbreak of COVID in our community are on the mend. I don’t know of anyone who was seriously ill or hospitalized—just a number who were miserable for several days, including Capt. Pete and me. There was one rebound case. All are on the upswing now; we can be grateful this didn’t occur earlier in the pandemic.
