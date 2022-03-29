More progress has been made on improving the south access to Cape Meares beach. Randy and Spike Klobas donated three concrete steps to extend the current walkway from Pacific Ave. NW to the sand. Mike Smith and Kent Martin helped to install the steps and put cement around them, so that they might last longer. Those steps are sturdy now! I have been wary of that route ever since a friend took a fall there about five years ago and broke her shoulder. Many thanks to Randy, Spike, Mike, and Kent for improving the safety and convenience of our pathway to the beach.
We have two local connections for helping Ukraine in its tough fight against invading Russian forces. As mentioned in a previous column, Jaro Pylypczak, a Cape Meares homeowner of Ukrainian descent, was galvanized into action shortly after the war began. He set up both Venmo and Paypal accounts to raise money to buy armor and helmets for those fighting for Ukraine. One hundred percent of the money donated goes to help those on the ground in Ukraine now. You can donate and follow his progress via his Instagram account, @jaropickles. Jaro has raised more than $20,000 for the fight, about $1,500 directly from Cape Meares residents.
The second local link is via Merrie Ziady, also a part-time Cape Meares resident. Her sister, Alice Rampton, volunteers with a sister-city program between Corvallis, Ore., and Uzhhorod, Ukraine, that was established three decades ago. Now, thousands of refugees are fleeing each day to Uzhhorod, which is located in the most western region of Ukraine. If you would like to help these refugees, please drop off or mail a check made out to the Uzhhorod Refugee Fund at Citizens Bank-Circle Branch, 978 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis, OR 97330 or at any of the 15 branches across the Willamette Valley (cash is also accepted). Due to the urgent nature of this fund, donations are not tax deductible. BJ Byron of Cape Meares, who was assisting Jaro in the initial effort by handling cash and check donations, forwarded the $600 she had collected to this fund.
Next-door neighbor Narayan Lincoln made me a unique collage mobile. The top features ocean-sanded and sculpted driftwood pieces and shells tied together with strands of bright beads. A placard hangs from this assembly. One side of the placard bears an inscription that touches on all aspects of my coastal life—Cape Meares news reporter, photographer, beachcomber, fisherwoman—and wishes me and my “constant companion and muse” (yes, Capt. Pete!) a healthy and inspiring future. It has pictures of fish, crab, starfish, a lighthouse, and a quote about seashells. The equally colorful other side shows a writer’s desk in her study, seascapes, a little girl finding a shell, a sunrise over a mountain, birds, and has a quote from Benjamin Franklin: “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” I will aspire to that! Thank you, Narayan, and husband Chris, too, for this awesome piece of art.
