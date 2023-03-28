Get your binoculars out! Spring Whale Watch Week starts today, March 28, and runs through April 2. Thousands of gray whales are making their way north along the Oregon Coast from their calving lagoons in Mexico to their home feeding grounds in the Arctic. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) estimates that 18,000 gray whales will traverse this route from late March through June 2023. Trained volunteers will be at 17 sites, including the Cape Meares Lighthouse, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily to answer questions and help visitors spot whales. What a great spring break activity for your children and grandchildren!
Some smart neighbors took off for warmer climes while we were finishing up the cold weather here in Cape Meares. Mary and Scott Gordon and Spike and Randy Klobas went to Costa Rica, where the skies were bright blue and the temperature 85 degrees. They swam in the Pacific Ocean, about the same temperature as the air, and Scott enjoyed surfing on “beginner waves.” The guys spent a couple of days fishing with great success, bringing back tuna and mahi mahi to eat at the time and freezing the extra to take home in a suitcase on the airplane. They saw schools of a thousand spinner dolphins while out fishing. Colorful exotic birds and lush plants were a delight, as were the friendly and helpful natives. Randy got to practice his Spanish, as few people spoke fluent English in the areas they visited. The foursome soaked in hot springs and enjoyed the food, especially the nice breakfasts at their lodgings. Other than a rental car without power steering, heavy traffic and long waits at the airport, it was the ideal getaway! Thanks for the travel report, neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.