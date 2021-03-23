At their March 11 meeting, the Tillamook County Planning Commission voted six to zero to deny an appeal regarding development of Bayocean Spit by Dale Bernards, Bay Ocean LLC. This denial leaves private property on the spit restricted to “low-impact recreational” usage only.
One among many who will be cheering this outcome is Pat Patterson, an almost-centenarian who was the last keeper at Cape Meares Lighthouse. Mr. Patterson called me a couple of weeks ago after reading about the above appeal. He reminisced about moving one of the last big houses from the town of Bayocean off the spit before it could fall into the sea. He thought that was in 1943. Mr. Patterson is adamantly opposed to any development of the peninsula—and he has a lot of company here in Cape Meares!
The usual spring rains brought a short round of woes for the entrance to and egress from our little community the other day. A downed tree and a small landslide impeded two spots on Bayocean Road. The Tillamook PUD soon got the road open again. In fact, they spent all that day clearing the road and taking down hazard trees. Thank you, PUD!
A sobering story about our wildlife neighbors was posted on Nextdoor, our local social media site, by Scott Gordon. Scott and Mary’s house abuts the forest, and the other night they were awakened at 3 a.m. by the sounds of a cougar killing an elk about 50 feet from their home. Scott urges everyone to take precautions while hiking and with small children or pets who may be playing outside. If you encounter a cougar, experts advise you to: 1) remain calm and do not run; 2) pick up small children immediately; 3) stand up and spread your arms to make yourself look bigger; 4) maintain eye contact while backing away slowly; 5) if the cougar approaches, wave your arms, shout and throw sticks or rocks; and, 6) if attacked, fight back aggressively.
Good news for rockhounds: The big rock bed at the south end of Cape Meares beach has been revealed again. I found some agates and green jasper, so-called “Oregon jade.” Both types of rock polish up nicely. If you are interested in tumbling rocks, check out rockshed.com; it’s where I buy supplies. And if you are headed out for a beach walk, take along a bag to fill with litter on the way home. Don’t fill it with trash on the way out; that time is reserved for treasure hunting. Every litter bit helps!
It’s whale-watching time along the Oregon coast. The season starts in late March and goes through June. Some 25,000 gray whales leave Baja, Mexico, this time of year and head north to cooler Alaskan waters. The official Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Whale Watch Week program has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but the whales don’t know that! They are still migrating off our shoreline. Keep an eye peeled for spouts, and perhaps calves accompanying their mamas as well, as you gaze at the ocean. Happy spring!
