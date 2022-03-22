Sue Beckman, Ann Kanyid, Capt. Pete and I went north to Oceans Shores, Wash., for the annual Beachcombers’ Fun Fair earlier this month. It had fewer exhibits than usual, and a lot of the restaurants and stores in Oceans Shores were still closed due to COVID. But we four found an Irish pub still open, so we celebrated yet another year of attendance. One of the most interesting exhibits was a plastic crate with a seal’s tooth impaled through one slat.
Another exhibit solved a mystery right here in Cape Meares. The exhibit showcased kids’ bike helmets with cartoon characters, Yeti and Ozark Trails coolers, and colorful padded floor mats for children. The exhibitor, John Anderson, was able to trace these beachcombed items back to a container spill 1,100 miles off Hawaii on Nov. 30, 2021. A few weeks back, we had found some padded material with bright geometric designs on it torn into large pieces on Cape Meares beach. Aha; pieces of those children’s play mats had washed up here! John is an expert beachcomber and had a lot of other “treasures” on display as well. If you get a chance, visit John’s Beachcombing Museum in Forks, Wash. (call 360-640-0320 first to check operating hours). You will be amazed at what he’s found on the beach and brought home in more than 40+ years of beachcombing!
A notice about a March art exhibit at the Hoffman Center Gallery in Manzanita caught my eye. One of the featured artists is Alana Garrigues. I recognized the last name, so I called Cape Meares resident Bob Garrigues for the inside scoop. Yes, Alana is his niece, his brother’s eldest daughter, and she is indeed an artist. She was able to devote more time to her artwork during COVID and develop the series of tree paintings on display, as she isolated at home with her husband and now freshman twin daughters. Planning the series “Mother Tree Holds the Stories” began in earnest during the early lockdown in 2020, while Alana and her family quarantined in Manzanita for the first six months of the pandemic. Walking around town, with access at all times to fresh ocean air and gorgeous cedars and firs, really solidified Alana’s interest in honoring the trees’ stories through paint. The exhibit is open Fridays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m., through March 27. Drive on up the road and check it out!
Hats off and many thanks to Kent Martin! Kent recently finished training and received his pager as an active member of the volunteer firefighters manning Tillamook County’s Station 73, right here in Cape Meares. When asked what prompted him to serve, Kent simply said, “To give back to the community.” Although he has been fulltime resident here for only two years, he loves Cape Meares and plans to be here for the long term. You might see him out walking his two old golden retrievers around the village. Thanks again, Kent, for joining Mike Smith, Dave Audet, Olli Ollikainen, and Jonathon Hedden in protecting our community.
