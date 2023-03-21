We thought it was an outstanding achievement when our son ran his first marathon earlier this month, 26.2 miles in under 3 hours and 45 minutes. But he may have been eclipsed by Cape Meares’s own Jon and Merrie Ziady, completing Portland’s 3.1-mile Shamrock Run at ages 79 and 78. They ran the entire distance (no walking)—possibly because their reward at the end was Blue Star doughnuts. On the serious side, Merrie came in fourth in her age group (75+). Way to go, all you runners—young and old!
Cape Meares resident Kathy Burke is currently taking a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course. The CERT program educates volunteers about basic disaster preparedness for those times when emergency services are not available. The course covers such topics as fire suppression, search and rescue, medical (triage, treatment, transport), and logistics (communications, supplies, food). Emergency preparedness is especially critical for Cape Meares, as we are expecting to be isolated for some time after a major earthquake and tsunami. Other local residents who are already CERT-trained are Pete Steen, Chris Spence, Mel Robinson, and Mike Neal. Many thanks to all of these individuals as well as to our volunteer firefighters for keeping our community safe—and prepared.
I recently checked with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department regarding the rules for electric bikes on our beach. Regulations have not changed: E-bikes are not allowed on Oregon beaches that do not permit motorized vehicles. The Cape Meares/Bayocean Spit beach does not allow motorized vehicles, thus e-bikes are not allowed here. There is an exception whereby an individual may apply for a drive-on beach permit from OPRD; generally, this is for accessibility purposes under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA). If you have questions about OPRD’s e-bike policy, please contact Park Supervisor Travis Korbe at 503-812-2403 or Park Manager Jason Elkins at 503-884-6195.
We have seen dredging equipment operating at the Memaloose boat ramp over the past couple of months. It can’t be easy, digging out all that mud—at higher tides. But the lowest tides have been at night this winter, so guess that’s the way things have had to be. At times, a giant crane has held a boat on a trailer up high over the operation; perhaps they are keeping it safe from thieves when off duty? In any case, with spring’s lowest tides moving back toward daylight, it looks promising for being able to get boats in and out more easily for spring Chinook fishing, coming up in May. Thanks for getting this done, Tillamook County.
That magnificent old maple tree along Highway 131 that sported a witch smashing into it each Halloween succumbed to heavy snow in Feb. We drove past it on our way to Salem last weekend, and the grande dame had completely broken off near the bottom, with her fallen branches spread out like a fan over the grass in front of her. A sad sight.
Despite the recent cold snap, there are signs of spring. A few daffodils blooming, birds exhibiting territorial behavior, mallards on the bay pairing up…spring has sprung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.