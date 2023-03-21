We thought it was an outstanding achievement when our son ran his first marathon earlier this month, 26.2 miles in under 3 hours and 45 minutes. But he may have been eclipsed by Cape Meares’s own Jon and Merrie Ziady, completing Portland’s 3.1-mile Shamrock Run at ages 79 and 78. They ran the entire distance (no walking)—possibly because their reward at the end was Blue Star doughnuts. On the serious side, Merrie came in fourth in her age group (75+). Way to go, all you runners—young and old!

Cape Meares resident Kathy Burke is currently taking a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course. The CERT program educates volunteers about basic disaster preparedness for those times when emergency services are not available. The course covers such topics as fire suppression, search and rescue, medical (triage, treatment, transport), and logistics (communications, supplies, food). Emergency preparedness is especially critical for Cape Meares, as we are expecting to be isolated for some time after a major earthquake and tsunami. Other local residents who are already CERT-trained are Pete Steen, Chris Spence, Mel Robinson, and Mike Neal. Many thanks to all of these individuals as well as to our volunteer firefighters for keeping our community safe—and prepared.

