We spotted an emergency situation unfolding about 5 p.m. on Feb. 20. A fire department vehicle, red lights flashing, drove over the berm at the end of Bayocean Road and onto the beach. We watched as the vehicle headed north to join three others already out near the south jetty. Soon a Coast Guard helicopter appeared overhead. We saw flashing lights at the jetty until night fell at approximately 6 p.m., after which we saw the headlights of the four vehicles as they came back along the beach to exit at the Bayocean Road beach access.
We found out later that the Coastal Reign, a 38-foot commercial crab boat out of Warrenton, had capsized about 4:40 p.m. in crossing the Tillamook Bay bar. The Coast Guard was monitoring the situation and saw the vessel get sideways to a swell and then capsize. Two rescue boats were immediately dispatched from Garibaldi. A Coast Guard boat crew pulled two individuals from the water around 5 p.m.; one was unresponsive. A Coast Guard helicopter from Astoria located and rescued a third individual, who had been able to climb onto jetty rocks. By 6 p.m., the last individual was spotted near floating debris and was rescued by the helicopter crew. All four victims were transported to Adventist Health Tillamook hospital. One was declared dead, one was released after treatment, one was hospitalized in Tillamook, and the fourth was LifeFlighted to Portland in critical condition. The day after the accident, a second crewman succumbed to his injuries. The deceased were recently identified as Todd Chase and Zach Zappone, both of Warrenton; our hearts go out to their families and friends. At the time of this writing, the overturned boat is adrift and a navigational hazard; authorities are determining how best to recover it.
Power went out in Cape Meares about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. A tree took down about 600 feet of powerline on Bayocean Road at milepost 3.2, after 24 hours of significant rain. Fortunately, we were prepared with stand-alone charging units for our cell phones, lanterns and a fire in the fireplace. We didn’t have to hold out too long. Our stellar PUD crew got the power back on by 5 p.m., just in time to cook dinner. Thank you, Tillamook PUD!
I mentioned last week that some local birds are getting sick. It turns out that there is an outbreak of salmonella affecting pine siskins and other birds from San Francisco to British Columbia. Please remove bird feeders and baths for at least the next two months. Not only is this outbreak worrisome for birds, but salmonella can spread to humans and pets; be sure to wear gloves and remove dead birds if you find them in your yard. Call ODFW at 866-968-2600 to report sick birds.
This column is being submitted before the Tillamook Board of Commissioners meets on an appeal regarding the potential development of land on Bayocean Spit. I will give you an update on that, if any, in next week’s column.
