A belated welcome to Joanne Homer and her family. Joanne, her mother, her sister, and her brother’s family (brother, sister-in-law and daughter) bought the Cape House, a former Coast Guard Station, along Cape Meares Lake about nine months ago.
It is actually a housing compound, with a duplex consisting of one half with three bedrooms and the other half with two bedrooms, plus a one-bedroom cottage out back. Joanne (“Jo”) lives in the cottage, her mother and sister reside in the two-bedroom side of the duplex, and her brother’s family has the three-bedroom side. The family moved here from Palo Alto, California, and are loving the more secluded nature of our village. Jo is the fulltime caregiver for her elderly mother, who has dementia, and for her sister, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis but still manages to watch over her mother for a few hours a day when Jo just needs a break. Jo finds time to walk her little dog, Cymba, every day in the early morning. She is also making friends through the Nextdoor social media site. Jo says a number of our residents have seen her out walking, stopped their cars, rolled down their windows and asked, “Are you Joanne?” Welcome, Joanne and family, to Cape Meares! Jo says thank you to all the people of this area who have been so welcoming.
We were having a great time with our son’s family on a recent weekend until our four-year-old granddaughter woke up with a low-grade fever and feeling nauseous on Sunday morning. We quickly pulled out a COVID home test and checked her; she tested negative. Still, her folks packed up early and they pulled out of Cape Meares ASAP. Millie ran a fever at home on Monday as well, but by Tuesday was feeling just fine. And on Tuesday morning, she tested positive for COVID! What a sneaky virus this is. Capt. Pete and I are feeling fine (fully vaccinated and boosted), but we are laying low for a few days to protect others. We know COVID is ubiquitous; we will surely catch it someday, but we aren’t courting it.
Cold temperatures hit our little village the last week of February. We disconnected hoses, opened cupboard doors under sinks on exterior walls, etc.—the usual cold weather prep. We wonder about the part-time homeowners here; hope they don’t have any burst pipes. In years past, we have had cold enough weather for ice on Cape Meares Lake; now, that was a sight to behold.
Our monthly potlucks in the Barbara Bennett Community Center resumed in Feb. However, the Feb. 26 potluck was after the deadline for turning in this column, so you will have to wait with bated breath for a report next week. February also marks a full three years that I have written this column. Nothing compared to the 30+ years our grande dame, Barbara Bennett, penned the Cape Meares Fencepost, but a contribution of some sort. Have a fabulous start to spring, dear readers.
