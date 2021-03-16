A fire broke out in the garage of an unoccupied house on 7th St. NW in Cape Meares in the middle of the afternoon on March 8. The blaze was brought under control fairly quickly and did not spread to the house or neighboring homes, although there was smoke damage in the original area. The quick response from our local firefighters had the fire knocked down by the time supporting crews from Tillamook arrived. Many thanks to our Cape Meares volunteer firefighters for their willingness to protect our community.
Have you heard about the six “banned” Dr. Seuss books? This column isn’t a political column, but I must say our family will miss “McElligot’s Pool.” The book is about a boy who is fishing in a little pond when a neighboring farmer tells him he won’t catch anything there. The boy responds by saying that there might be fish in the pool because “you never can tell what goes on down below,” and then goes on to describe all the fish he’s imagining, in Dr. Seuss’s beautifully rhymed writing and with fantastical illustrations. The storyline perfectly captures that sense of anticipation and hope each fisherperson carries deep inside. If you don’t have a copy of this treasure, I hope it is still on the shelves at the Tillamook County Library for all you fisherfolk to check out.
Some sad news last month about a couple drowning in Netarts Bay after their boat capsized in an outgoing tide. The truly tragic part is that they were not wearing life jackets. First responders found the couple about a mile out to sea and brought them to shore, but lifesaving efforts failed to revive them. Please wear your life jackets when boating and, for young children, even when fishing off the dock on Cape Meares Lake. Disaster can strike in an instant.
Fishing in Cape Meares Lake is on my radar because we soon can have the kids and grandkids down to visit again. By the end of spring break, we Steens will be fully vaccinated and ready to entertain again. Here’s hoping all of you are making progress on the vaccine front.
While we were out on a beach walk, a message came in from neighbor Rod Pelson. He reported having heard a varied thrush when out on his walk; he says that means “spring has sprung.” Varied thrushes are shaped like robins, with an orange eye stripe, orange wing-bars, and a black band across a rusty breast. Their call sounds like a low-pitched referee’s whistle: a long, quavering sound followed by a pause, then another call at a higher or lower pitch. These birds winter here, but we don’t usually hear them until their mating season begins in spring.
This column is being submitted before the Tillamook Board of Commissioners meets on March 11 to make a decision on an appeal for potential development of land on Bayocean Spit. I will give you an update on that topic in next week’s column.
