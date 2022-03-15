Cape Meares part-time resident Jaro Pylypczk is Ukrainian-American. He and his wife, Julie, and their two boys love it here in Cape Meares. But Jaro can’t distance his heart from what’s happening in his ancestral home. His grandparents fled Ukraine after WWII, describing scenes just like those we are watching with horror on television now. Jaro has donated money of his own, written to our elected leaders, shared information—and now is going even further, channeling donations from Cape Meares neighbors and fundraising from other individuals and organizations to help Ukraine. Check out our Cape Meares Nextdoor social media site or Jaro’s Instagram account @jaropickles to find out how you can help by donating via PayPal or Venmo (Jaro’s dear neighbor, BJ Byron, is helping by collecting checks/cash; she can be contacted at 503-842-2738). One hundred percent of the money donated will go to help those on the ground in Ukraine now. We salute your personal effort, Jaro.
Sue and Jack Drafahl’s newest book in the Acroname series, C.E.O., is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback or hardcover. The protagonist, Charles Edward Owens, transitions from being a helicopter pilot for the Army to managing his family’s estate after his parents die. Charlie starts a successful green power company, but soon after loses his beloved wife and daughter to a mysterious accident. Evil stalks him from the shadows, and it takes all his physical and mental strength to fight back. I read this book pre-publication, and I can assure you that it is an action-packed thriller with twists and turns you won’t see coming. Order your copy next time you click on Amazon.
What a fabulous birthday party Kathy Burke hosted for me! COVID exposure set us back a week, but we certainly made up for it with a marvelous gathering of seven good friends here in Cape Meares. Kathy had made finger sandwiches, puff pastry quiches, tomato bisque soup, cucumber slices topped with smoked salmon, and a trio of desserts—a high tea feast, accompanied by three choices of teas. Mary Jane Pelson co-hosted the event, bringing her china teacups and other elegant dishware. Gifts included flowers, cards—and an original friendship poem rolled into a beachcombed bottle! A big thank-you to all who attended, most of all for the gift of your friendship.
Longtime resident Larry Coffelt passed away March 2 in his home here in Cape Meares. Larry was the water manager back in the day when Cape Meares had a separate water system from Oceanside (now combined under the name Oceanside Water District). A young Larry, suntanned and wearing a beanie cap and shorts, would walk the water line in Cape Meares daily. Unfortunately, at some point he was involved in a serious single-car accident on Bayocean Road when his Volkswagen van hit a downed tree. After that, he had mobility issues and never really recovered his health. He moved away from Cape Meares for a few years, but returned in 2019, and a caregiver came daily to assist him. The Cape Meares community extends its condolences to those who knew and cared about Larry.
