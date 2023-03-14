An update on the Watershed Conservancy Project, an effort to buy 120 acres of forest land adjacent to Cape Meares, was given to the community via Zoom on March 4. The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) has completed its due diligence, and two appraisals have been conducted by separate firms that specialize in forest/residential appraisals. A wildlife habitat assessment has also been completed. County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell was a guest presenter at this meeting and expressed her support and admiration for the hard work done so far. CMCA is looking for a bridge buyer to buy time to secure the final funding. Jon Wickersham of the North Coast Land Conservancy was also a guest presenter at the meeting. One scenario is that the Cape Meares Wildlife Refuge buys the property for expansion and conservation purposes. This would require a long federal funding and public comment process. The next steps are continued discussions with the seller, additional assessments of the land by bird and fish/stream specialists, exploration of further acquisition/funding scenarios, and the provision of biweekly progress reports to the Cape Meares community. You may review slides from the presentation on our website, capemeares.org.
A Cape Meares contingent of three trucked up to the Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo in Ocean Shores, Wash., March 4-5. Kathy Burke entered six exhibits and came home with five ribbons; way to go, Kath! Her blue ribbon entries were for an extensive shell collection and a whimsical “Strappin’ Man,” made of beachcombed trash such as mailing straps, beer labels and Crocs. She also won red ribbons for her collection of non-glass floats (“Cape Meares Buoys Club”) and lightbulbs, and a third place for an anchor. Capt. Pete and I took up 18 exhibits and came home with 13 ribbons: five blue, four red and four white. We were proudest of our “Captain’s Collection” display of 19 glass floats, with a great variety of color, size and shape. A new event was added to the convention this year: Wild glass floats etched with “Expo 2023” were released on the beach for several days leading up to and during the expo, adding some true beachcombing excitement to the event. Mark your calendar to attend next year, March 2-3, 2024.
