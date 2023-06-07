Memorial Day weekend weather cooperated for a rain-free get-together in Cape Meares. About 40 people turned out for the community potluck on Sunday, our 20th annual Memorial Day gathering—most of them hosted by BJ Byron, who has lived here for 21 years. Dishes ranged from BJ’s out-of-this-world smoked chicken and pulled pork to a great variety of fruit, vegetable and pasta salads to scrumptious cookies and delicious pies for dessert. Neighbors compared notes on everything from our unusual winter, with its record 13” of snow in Feb., to current fishing conditions (picking up). Everyone here is gearing up for summer visitors; we all get plenty of those. Hope you had a good holiday weekend, too, Fencepost friends.

Capt. Pete and I were privileged to view the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall at the 2nd Street Plaza in Tillamook over Memorial Day Weekend. This wall is modeled after the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Oregon version pays tribute to 957 Oregon veterans who died serving their country from 1959-2011 in such conflicts as the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and others. It is sobering to stand before that monument, reflecting on all those young people who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and democracy. We salute them as well as those currently serving.

