Memorial Day weekend weather cooperated for a rain-free get-together in Cape Meares. About 40 people turned out for the community potluck on Sunday, our 20th annual Memorial Day gathering—most of them hosted by BJ Byron, who has lived here for 21 years. Dishes ranged from BJ’s out-of-this-world smoked chicken and pulled pork to a great variety of fruit, vegetable and pasta salads to scrumptious cookies and delicious pies for dessert. Neighbors compared notes on everything from our unusual winter, with its record 13” of snow in Feb., to current fishing conditions (picking up). Everyone here is gearing up for summer visitors; we all get plenty of those. Hope you had a good holiday weekend, too, Fencepost friends.
Capt. Pete and I were privileged to view the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall at the 2nd Street Plaza in Tillamook over Memorial Day Weekend. This wall is modeled after the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Oregon version pays tribute to 957 Oregon veterans who died serving their country from 1959-2011 in such conflicts as the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and others. It is sobering to stand before that monument, reflecting on all those young people who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and democracy. We salute them as well as those currently serving.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is looking for individuals and local businesses who would like to contribute to our July 4th silent auction. This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for CMCA, and proceeds go toward paying the expenses of the Barbara Bennett Community Center, working on emergency preparedness, putting on community potlucks and much more. Hats off to Cape Meares resident Seasons Kaz Sparks, artist and owner of the business Salty Raven, for being the first to step up and contribute items worth $100 to the silent auction. Sue Beckman has donated some cameras, I contributed photo cards, and Beverly Stein and Sean Kohles have also made donations. If you have goods or services to give to this worthy cause, please contact Pam Robenolt at pjrobe10@gmail.com. And plan to shop the auction!
A number of Cape Meares residents have been asking about the black rubber strips that were temporarily placed across key intersections in our village—what the heck are they? I called the Tillamook Public Works Dept. to get the scoop. Jasper Lind was kind enough to fill me in, saying the devices gather data on the volume, type and speed of traffic. This information helps the Oregon Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) determine speed limits and inform other decisions, such as the upcoming replacement of the temporary bridge on Bayocean Road with a permanent bridge. Many thanks to Tillamook Public Works and ODOT for keeping our road needs on their radar.
Heads up that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will be holding a webinar on June 14 at 6 p.m. regarding fall salmon regulations. There will also be an in-person meeting on this subject the evening of June 15 at ODFW (4907 3rd St. in Tillamook). Check ODFW’s website for further information at https://myodfw.com/workshops-and-events.
