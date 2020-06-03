Let’s have a hearty Cape Meares welcome for Wendy Burroughs and her husband, Mike Olson! Wendy and Mike traveled up and down the Pacific Northwest coastline, from Canada to Oregon, looking for the perfect retirement haven…and they found it right here in Cape Meares.
Hailing most recently from Tucson, Arizona, Wendy and Mike are excited to be in their new home on Bayocean Road. Mike is a professional musician/recorder/producer and has his own band, “The Key Ingredients of African Soul.” He brings in musicians from around the world, digitally, to create original compositions styled from African traditional music. Mike is converting one of the rooms in their new house to be his studio. Mike also hopes to resurrect his old love of surfing; he already has a couple of surfboards on hand and plans to paddle around Cape Meares Lake for a bit before trying his luck with ocean waves.
Wendy is retiring from a job with Pima County, Arizona, as an environmental education information officer. She is a nature enthusiast, observing plants, animals and birds. She is thrilled with both the local elk herd that occasionally shows up in their front yard as well as the variety of birds here; Wendy notes that Cape Meares shows up on bird-watching sites as a highly-rated area. She and Mike also like hiking and are looking forward to walking on the beach and in the forest. We wish you the retirement of your dreams here in Cape Meares, Wendy and Mike!
I talked to a surfer who was contemplating the ocean the other day. I asked him what he looked for when evaluating wave action. He said four things: stability, symmetry, a hollow, and few people. That day was perfect; it was only 9 a.m., but he had already spent four hours surfing. Of course, wetsuits are a must here; the water is not warm, as it is for surfers in California and Hawaii. Surfing is a beautiful sport that requires a lot of stamina.
The dead gray whale that washed ashore on Bayocean Spit is still here, providing a spectacular feast for the seabirds. We have nicknamed him “Odie” for “odiferous”—which he is fast becoming. More on the whale next week.
With its dashing red-and-white hull and elegant green-and-white superstructure, Bill Winter’s model of the Carol Moran ocean tug boat shows up brightly on Cape Meares Lake. During the long winter months (and now pandemic months, too), Bill enjoys building remote-controlled model ships. Formerly an assembly lead-man for Boeing, he brings care and precision to his hobby. This 50-inch boat, the second model Bill has made, is slightly heavy; he might make a little boat trailer for it.
The actual Carol Moran, a 99-foot ocean tug, was built in 1949 by the Moran Towing Company of New York. It caught on fire in 1987; what was left of her became part of an artificial reef off the New Jersey coast in 1990.
Thanks, Bill, for the history lesson and the sight of your pretty boat on our little lake!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.