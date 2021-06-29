The first we heard of it was a phone call from Reno, Nevada. Rod Pelson called and told my husband, Pete, “Your power is out!” His call came before we had even noticed and before the beep from our smoke detector, telling us of the power was out. It turns out that Rod, our next-door neighbor in Cape Meares who was out of town, has a special device from his insurance company plugged into an outlet in his house. The device alerts him via cell phone text immediately if the power dies. Well, we’re going to be looking into getting one of those!
This power outage occurred around 4:30 p.m. on June 18 after a full day of 20 mph winds. After calling the PUD, we decided to head toward Tillamook to have a hot dinner in town. We found, however, that traffic was stopped on Bayocean Road, just west of the Memaloose boat launch. A big tree, perhaps two feet in diameter, had fallen across the road and was blocking both lanes. It had toppled onto the top of a power pole and had taken down several lengths of wire strung between multiple poles. Cars were having to turn around and head back to Cape Meares. We saw one of the emergency fire vehicles that is housed in Cape Meares heading out toward the emergency, lights flashing, as we headed back to Cape Meares; presumably they were on their way to ensure no one stepped on live wires. We later learned that up to six PUD trucks had turned out to make the repairs.
Most of the folks in our community know how to get through this sort of emergency. Mary Gordon was still able to cook crab cakes over a gas burner (and they were tasty!). We broke out Ritz crackers and peanut butter with a side of applesauce for our dinner. Someone quickly posted the news of the blocked road on Nextdoor, our local social media website, and others updated it. All in all, everyone seemed to get through this latest curveball A-OK.
I learned something new this time around. You can go on the PUD’s website (tpud.org) and get information about an outage. When I checked on this outage at about 7:30 p.m., the website informed me that the estimated time of restoration was 23:00, that it had been reported at 16:39 p.m., that the cause of the outage was a tree, and that 270 households were out of power. The PUD beat their estimate, getting power back online shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thanks, PUD!
There will be no community potluck on July 4th this year. The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) encourages residents to enjoy the holiday within their current small groups or with relatives. A spontaneous parade may appear at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th, with social distancing and masks, but the parade is never sponsored by CMCA. Rather, it is a grassroots event that seemingly takes on a life of its own in our little village. Happy 4th of July to one and all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.