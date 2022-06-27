It was Kathy Burke’s birthday that June morning, and nothing was going to stop her from salmon fishing. She and her husband, Kevin, had just launched their boat at Memaloose when the fishing fairy appeared with “Lucky Birthday Boat Cookies.” What a delightful surprise! The Burkes fished hard, but no springer came their way that day. Not to worry, however! A fellow fisherman caught a salmon and saved two pieces for Kathy’s birthday dinner. All’s well that ends well!
Capt. Pete and I went out razor clamming on the lowest tide of this year. We had to walk a good stretch of beach and dig down deep, but we did come up with 10 clams. Pete had called the Shellfish Hotline (800-448-2474) ahead of time, of course, to be sure it was safe to harvest clams. In addition to clam digging, minus tides offer great opportunities to check out the sea life in tide pools—and even to explore (carefully!) the caves in the cape itself. Hope you had fun on the big minus tide series this month. A similar series of low tides will occur in mid-July; check your tide table for the particulars.
Karen Walz shared an “extreme beachcombing” article with me. It described the recent recovery of timbers from the famous 1693 “beeswax and porcelain” shipwreck, the Santo Cristo de Burgos, near Manzanita. Look for the National Geographic article “Legendary Spanish Galleon Shipwreck Discovered on Oregon Coast,” published June 16, 2022. Fascinating!
Emergency preparedness is a state of mind. Kathy Burke, the coordinator for these efforts in Cape Meares, will have a table with emergency preparedness materials in front of the Barbara Bennett Community Center on July 3rd from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please stop by to look at sample “grab ’n go” bags, tsunami maps, Map Your Neighborhood brochures, and more. Be prepared, not scared!
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) is gearing up for a big July 4th. A “spontaneous” parade might happen at 11 a.m.; those wishing to march should gather at Pacific and 4th St. at 10:45 a.m. The food fest begins at 1 p.m. at the community center. For those who would like to sit outside to enjoy music by our local band, Gary and the Mearcats, please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Soda, water, hamburgers, hotdogs, and a few garden burgers will be provided by CMCA. Please bring a supplementary dish to feed eight, cash to tip to the band, and your checkbook or credit card for the silent auction. Bev Stein is heading up the silent auction and says there is a great array of products and services to choose from. Artwork, plants, an antique chair, an ice cream maker, and two hours of yard work are just some of the featured auction items. The auction will raise money for the maintenance needs of our community center and other CMCA expenses. The July 4th festivities are for full-time and part-time Cape Meares residents only. Come join the fun on July 4th, Cape Meares neighbors!
