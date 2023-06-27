The Cape Meares Community Association held its first community planning session on June 17, facilitated by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. Approximately 20 individuals attended the session at the Barbara Bennett Community Center, with another eight on Zoom. This workshop focused on identifying the community’s values, assets, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. There was much unanimity. This community values its great natural resources, relative privacy, and strong interpersonal relationships. Our challenges are managing tourists, financing improvements, and handling emergencies such as power outages. The next workshop will be July 8 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and will focus on developing initiatives that align with our values and needs. Visit capemeares.org for further details on both previously held and upcoming planning sessions.
Chris Spence and his wife, Narayan Lincoln, recently attended the annual Oregon Lions Club’s convention in Seaside. They and Chris’s black Lab, Norton, were invited by Dogs for Better Lives, the organization that trained Norton, to describe how Norton helps Chris with his hearing loss and to demonstrate Norton’s skills. Chris is unable to tell where sound is coming from. At the end of his presentation, Naryayan hid out of sight and called Chris’s name. To everyone’s delight, Norton enthusiastically led Chris to Narayan’s hiding place. Dogs for Better Lives trains and provides dogs to those in need of hearing assistance, children with autism, and facility dogs trained to provide comfort in medical facilities and other stressful environments. Two other presenters, puppy raisers, demonstrated their critical work in socializing the dogs and teaching basic obedience skills. Lions Clubs are strong supporters of vision and hearing efforts. Two members of the Tillamook Lions Club were among the 100 or so Lions present.
