There are some interesting projects in progress up the hill. The Ollikainens are building a sauna; must be the Finnish in Olli coming out. And Ciel Downing had a concrete floor poured and stamped under the pavilion she built last summer. After the floor is stained, Ciel says it will be ready for dancing, gathering, or whatever the winds offer! Of course, the big construction project on 3rd St. NW is Chris Brauner’s retirement home, and it is shaping up nicely.
Spike Klobas saw all this and more as she led a group of about a half dozen Cape Mearesians on a walking tour. They started out at Spike and Randy’s home on Seaview Ave. and followed a trail through the woods to 2nd St. NW. They walked a block to the ocean to admire the two benches at the end of Pacific Ave. From there, they went up 3rd St. NW, checking out the retaining wall we Steens have going up out front and the brilliantly colored rhododendrons at the Barsches’. Then they headed across Mertel and down 4th St. NW to see a “surprise.” Spike had asked permission to go onto Isabel Deaver and Dave Northrop’s property to view their two totem poles; those poles are indeed magnificent. From there, part of the group meandered home while others returned to Spike’s house, where she gave them some cordyline plants to root. What a great tour guide Cape Meares has in Spike Klobas!
Speaking of getting out there, several residents have reported more eagles than usual on our beach. Merrie and Jon Ziady saw four eagles feasting on a dead seal. Mike Smith took a picture of seven eagles, but didn’t see what they might be munching on. Karen Walz saw about four eagles right along the surf line, perhaps looking for a crab to wash in or a razor clam to poke its neck up. Or maybe they were just hanging out! I remember a number of years ago when we came across 13 eagles on the beach, nibbling on a dead seal. That was quite a sight.
I was out on a neighborhood walk the other day when I ran into Shelley Garay, Bev and Burt Smith’s eldest daughter. I told her I remember her folks well, especially how much they enjoyed coming to the community potlucks. Shelley said her folks loved Cape Meares, and her dad often marveled at how we have a freshwater lake, a bay and an ocean right here, with a lighthouse up the road. Where else can you find that? Shelley said when they were building their home, neighbors Rod and Mary Jane Pelson brought over fresh coffee; she has always remembered that kindness. Shelley also reminisced about her son and his wife, Morgan and Susan, marrying right here on Cape Meares beach 10 years ago. The weather was gorgeous that Saturday, although the next day it rained cats and dogs. Shelley has a special wedding photograph of Morgan and Susan that was taken from a viewpoint up here on the hill. We agreed: Cape Meares is a paradise.
