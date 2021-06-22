It had been a long month since we’d been out fishing. First hand surgery set me back a couple of weeks, closely followed by a sledgehammer of a cold (the price I paid to see our darling grandchildren over Memorial Day weekend). Finally, I felt well enough for Captain Pete to take me to Memaloose. He backed that pretty little wooden drift boat that he built for us more than 25 years ago down the boat ramp, and I grabbed the rope to turn it around in preparation for launching. No sooner had I turned toward the bay than what to my wondering eyes should appear but a boat pulling a wake-boarder! I had never seen one before at Memaloose. And perhaps this was a newbie, as the boarder immediately fell off the wake-board into the bay—but gamely got back up and carried on. One never knows what one will come across fishing. We didn’t come across any spring Chinook that afternoon, but we had a nice couple of hours fishing in the sunshine before a forecasted five days of rain.
Another day on the bay, shortly after the above, we were fishing at Memaloose when we saw three emergency vehicles headed toward Cape Meares, all with lights on. About a half hour later, we saw the ambulance returning to town, again with lights flashing. We took that as a sign that the injured or ill party was still alive. Once back home, we called around and found out that the emergency involved an elderly man on the beach who thought he might be having a heart attack. Three of our local volunteer firefighters responded and treated him until the ambulance arrived. The victim was conscious when taken away by ambulance, so we trust he was helped and is recovering.
That was a busy day for our Cape Meares volunteer firefighters. Later that day, we were home looking out our living room windows when we saw an ambulance with flashing lights head up 4th St. NW. Now for those of you who live in Cape Meares, you know a lot of our streets are not through streets, and 4th is one of those. After a few minutes, we saw the ambulance head back down 4th St., down Pacific Ave., and then up 3rd St. We know that 3rd St. NW leads to Mertel, which leads to…you guessed it, the other end of 4th St. So, the ambulance was obviously headed up to that top end of 4th St. We understand that was a medical call that ended well. But the problem of our zigzagging streets and emergency vehicles unfamiliar with them remains (ambulances can be dispatched from Rockaway, Neskowin, etc.). If you have any good ideas on signage, education or whatever to improve this situation, please contact Kathy Burke (503-369-2055 or kkburke73@gmail.com). She heads up our Disaster Preparedness Task Force, which will be looking into this. By the way, this task force is looking for additional members. Please let Kathy know if you are interested. Be prepared, not scared!
