It was early afternoon by the time we were returning to Cape Meares from a day trip to the valley, tired as always from driving Highway 6. But we perked up when we saw a red boat with a black canopy get a fish on near Winter’s dock on Bayocean Road. We checked the tide table: high tide was going to be about 5:45 p.m. We got home, unpacked the car, and geared up to launch at Memaloose about 4 p.m. Fishing Pro Troll flashers with Mexican hat spinners, first Capt. Pete hooked into a salmon…and then I did. They were almost identical fish, bright silver and 8.5 pounds. Thank goodness they were hatchery spring Chinook, not “negatives” (our term for natives, which must be released). The larder is filling up.

While Portland suffered in near-90s weather recently, it was sunny but cool here at the beach. Temps reached the mid-60s, ideal weather for us coasties. What folks here really noticed was the strong wind in the steady teens, with gusts hitting close to 30 mph. Summer has arrived; those cold north winds prove it!

