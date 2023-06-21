It was early afternoon by the time we were returning to Cape Meares from a day trip to the valley, tired as always from driving Highway 6. But we perked up when we saw a red boat with a black canopy get a fish on near Winter’s dock on Bayocean Road. We checked the tide table: high tide was going to be about 5:45 p.m. We got home, unpacked the car, and geared up to launch at Memaloose about 4 p.m. Fishing Pro Troll flashers with Mexican hat spinners, first Capt. Pete hooked into a salmon…and then I did. They were almost identical fish, bright silver and 8.5 pounds. Thank goodness they were hatchery spring Chinook, not “negatives” (our term for natives, which must be released). The larder is filling up.
While Portland suffered in near-90s weather recently, it was sunny but cool here at the beach. Temps reached the mid-60s, ideal weather for us coasties. What folks here really noticed was the strong wind in the steady teens, with gusts hitting close to 30 mph. Summer has arrived; those cold north winds prove it!
As I headed down the beach the other day, I saw a lump in the distance that I knew would be a critter. I thought perhaps a seal pup, so I was careful not to get too close initially. However, I could eventually see that the animal was dead. I approached and took pictures to text to Jim Rice, Marine Mammal Stranding Network expert working out of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport (541-270-6830). He identified the mammal as a decomposing sea otter. Long ago, sea otters were common along the Oregon Coast, but they basically disappeared by the late 19th century due to overharvesting for their pelts. Now, northern sea otters are found in the Aleutian Islands, South Central and Southeast Alaska, British Columbia, and Washington and southern sea otters live off the California Coast, but we rarely see sea otters here in Oregon. I felt privileged to run across this rarity on Cape Meares beach.
Clammers are waiting for razor clamming to open on our beach; it is still closed at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, we have heard from friends who have been getting their limits at Gearhart and Seaside. Check the Shellfish Hotline at 800-448-2474 for the latest closure information.
Marilyn Fletcher, age 75, passed away May 26 at her home here in Cape Meares. Marilyn and I never met in person, but I know she was a generous individual. She started a reading round robin with fishing mysteries set in Wisconsin; we read so many of those books while isolated at home in 2020. The books, the Loon Lake mystery series by Victoria Houston, were passed around Cape Meares and forged one of the few connections we had with others during that difficult time. Our community’s deepest condolences to Marilyn’s family.
Oh, no, we’re in the news again. Cape Meares was listed as the fourth best spot to check out tide pools in a recent KOIN 6 news article. Hard to keep the lid on what a great spot we have here.
