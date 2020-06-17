I made a mistake in my last column. I ended that piece with a hope that a spring Chinook salmon would soon bite my hook. One did! But then he jumped high out of the Memaloose pool in Tillamook Bay, threw the hook and got off. So, my revised wish is for a springer to bite my hook, stay on, be a hatchery fish, get netted safely, end up in the bottom of the boat, and be eaten by me, my family and friends.
Ciel Downing has been working like a dog on her front yard. Actually, it looks as if she’s been working a lot harder than her dog. When I walked by the other day, Ciel had just finished installing a long drain pipe in her front yard. That needed to be finished before she can do any landscaping. She was working double-time to get the drain pipe in before forecasted rain arrived—and she made it! Her yard already has a lovely wooden gate and trellis for climbing wisteria, a good-sized deck for summer relaxing, and a shed for all those yardwork tools. Ciel has a few things to finish inside her new house; she hopes to wrap up by fall. Ciel thanks Spike and Randy Klobas, Chris Spence and Narayan Lincoln, and Jenny and Tome Francis for loaning her tools, ear protection, advice, and moral support.
There is more to the whale history of Cape Meares beach. Russ and Elizabeth Kline, the former owners of Dave Dittmer’s house, left some old papers in the house when they moved away. Dave was perusing those documents recently and discovered that the Klines documented the find of a 50-foot whale, weighing what they estimated to be about 30 tons. The Klines noted that it must have washed up on either Jan. 14 or 15 of the year 1975. They were pretty precise about the date because Russ fished for surf perch in the ocean on a daily basis to feed his cats; he knew what was or wasn’t on the beach. In any case, the whale they found was covered with large barnacles. The Klines retained one of the barnacles and Dave sent me a picture of it; the barnacle appears to be nearly three inches in diameter. That makes four whales on Cape Meares beach/Bayocean Spit that we’ve accounted for so far: 1975, 1991, early 1990s, and 2020. Thanks, Dave, for sharing this interesting piece of Cape Meares history.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) reminds us that monthly potlucks and special holiday celebrations at the Barbara Bennett Community Center have been canceled indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes, of course, the July 4 community picnic. It will be a quieter holiday for those of us here in Cape Meares this year, but we trust that our current efforts to stay safe will pay off in continued good health for our community members.
Please call or email me (503-842-8608 or ellensteen2@gmail.com) with any news that you would like to share with your Cape Meares neighbors. I’d love to hear from you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.