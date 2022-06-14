It is a fond farewell for Rod and Mary Jane Pelson, 45-year residents of Cape Meares, as they head off to new adventures closer to family in southern Oregon and Nevada. The Pelsons built three houses in Cape Meares in the 1970s and also owned several vacant lots here. They sold one house in 2018, and now have sold their remaining Cape Meares properties. The properties will transition to the new owners later this month.
For years, the Pelson family enjoyed clamming, crabbing, musseling, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities here at the beach and nearby. They also participated in Cape Meares community life, attending potlucks and with Rod serving on the Cape Meares (now Oceanside) Water Board for eight years. On a personal note, Mary Jane and I would get together to make greeting cards, often with our “Third Tuesday” card-making friends, while Rod and Pete hunted for elk or fished for salmon. We four went through the CHIP program at Adventist Hospital to improve our health. For almost twenty years, we’ve enjoyed retirement together. We and all of Cape Meares wish you well in your new locale, Rod and Mary Jane. And the Pelsons, in turn, extend their heartfelt thanks to the Cape Meares community for decades of good times with good neighbors.
Wouldn’t you know it, we were home waiting for a repairman to arrive and missed the biggest spring Chinook morning at Memaloose in recent memory. Close to a dozen fish were boated that morning. We were happy for the fisherfolk out there, many friends we’ve known on the water for years, but a bit bummed to have missed all the action. Fortunately, however, the fishing gods hadn’t forgotten about us. We went out the next morning and were part of another bite, six fish that we know of caught before about 9 a.m. Capt. Pete hooked a strong 14-pound buck and had fun fighting him for quite a while before successfully landing him. That buck produced 30 dinner-sized salmon pieces, plus meat for smoking and trim for salmon burgers. Things are looking up around here.
In beach news, a neighbor reported a seal stranded about one-third of a mile north of the Bayocean beach access point on June 2. Authorities had posted the area, asking people to keep their distance. It’s always a good idea to have dogs on leashes, but especially so in this sort of situation. It’s normal for mother seals to leave pups on the beach for as long as a week while the pups develop and their mothers hunt for food. The mothers return at night to nurse the pubs. If you find a stranded animal on the beach, please report it to Jim Rice, Stranding Coordinator for Oregon State University, at 541-270-6830.
Remember an iris named after Tillamook Bay that Merrie Ziady told us about last fall? Her sister had bought it for Merrie for her birthday. Well, it just bloomed—and Merrie sent me a picture. It is gorgeous, with both white and dark bluish-purple petals. Check out the image of it at https://www.schreinersgardens.com/tillamook-bay. It will make your day.
