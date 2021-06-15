Looking for some good summer reading material? The prolific Cape Meares authors Jack and Sue Drafahl have you covered!
The Drafahls have written both fiction and non-fiction books. The Acroname series, currently consisting of four books, are page-turning mysteries filled with plot twists and turns, high-tech tools and, of course, a little romance. These books are now available in hardback as well as Kindle and paperback versions via Amazon. The Drafahls have also written and published a sci-fi novel, “Discovery,” book one in their new Ship Series collection. Keep your eyes peeled for another action adventure/mystery book due out soon!
As for non-fiction, Jack and Sue have capitalized on their world-renown reputation as underwater photographers with a series of books on how to capture and enhance these special images. They have also written a book on how to restore images from old slides and prints. For a full listing of books by category, visit earthseapublishing.com.
Bob Garrigues just returned from a glorious month in Mexico. He stayed in Guanajuato, 6,700 feet above sea level. The Mexican revolution started there in 1810. A statue of La Pipila, a hero of the revolution, stands high above the town. La Pipila strapped a slab of rock on his back to protect himself from projectiles as he ran to the doors of the grain armory, set them on fire, and gained entry to secure food for the revolutionaries.
Local freight in Guanajuato is delivered by donkey or men with wheelbarrows. Bob tells the story of arriving at his casita to a non-functional fridge at 11 p.m. The next day, with the help of a friend, Bob bought a fridge and got it to the parking lot, but it was still 400 yards up to the casita. His friend’s helper strapped it on his back and carried it all the way up without stopping. Then he took the old one away the same way!
The view from Bob’s third-floor terrace, overlooking Plaza Mexiamora, was spectacular. Colorful red, yellow and blue buildings dotted the hillside. At sunset, hummingbirds zoomed into a nearby tree for the night. Just outside Bob’s front door, a mariachi band came through twice a day. A memorable vacation; thanks for sharing it with us, Bob!
A Cape Meares neighbor was fishing earlier this month when he saw a couple of kayakers put in at the Memaloose boat launch. The younger kayaker was apparently new to the sport, as his kayak tipped over and dumped him in the water. Fortunately, the pair had life vests on, but the water is still cold. Our resident motored closer to see if he could help. The older man asked him to “stand by,” but was eventually able to help his son (presumably) back into the kayak. The boy was wet and no doubt cold, but he was game; he and his dad stayed out fishing.
I have heard of more springers caught from Tillamook Bay’s West Channel up to the handicapped dock on the Tillamook River. Keep after ’em, fishing friends! Capt. Pete and I plan to be back out there with you soon.
