Please join us for our next Cape Meares Community Planning Workshop on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center and on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89437466415. This session will focus on identifying what we value in our community and what our opportunities and challenges are. For more information, visit the Cape Meares Community Association website at https://capemeares.org/community-planning/. We welcome everyone’s input and hope to see you all there.

There were a dozen boats already in the water when we put in the other day, shortly before 7 a.m., but only one salmon was caught at Memaloose that morning—a “Bambi,” according to a fellow fisherman. Capt. Pete says that is not all bad, as jacks come in ahead of the bigger fish. Hope those of you fishing over free fishing weekend June 3–4 went home with something to eat.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.