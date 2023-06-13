Please join us for our next Cape Meares Community Planning Workshop on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center and on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89437466415. This session will focus on identifying what we value in our community and what our opportunities and challenges are. For more information, visit the Cape Meares Community Association website at https://capemeares.org/community-planning/. We welcome everyone’s input and hope to see you all there.
There were a dozen boats already in the water when we put in the other day, shortly before 7 a.m., but only one salmon was caught at Memaloose that morning—a “Bambi,” according to a fellow fisherman. Capt. Pete says that is not all bad, as jacks come in ahead of the bigger fish. Hope those of you fishing over free fishing weekend June 3–4 went home with something to eat.
Our daughter Sally was here that weekend. She chose musseling instead of fishing. She and her dad came home with 73 mussels, enough to eat for lunch and have some left over to smoke. She took a dozen smoked mussels home to her husband. Good times.
We were playing canasta on a quiet afternoon at our house when the lights went out. June 5 seemed an odd date for a power outage, but we suspected that the big winds we had been experiencing (gusts up to 30 mph) had blown down a tree on Bayocean Road. This was soon confirmed with a text from a neighbor whose vehicle was stuck on the east side of the blockage. We also heard about a neighbor stuck on the west end. The tree had fallen about a mile east of the dike road and had taken down power lines with it. A PUD truck arrived quickly and work with a chainsaw began. The road was soon cleared, and power was restored in about an hour and a half. We are so fortunate for the ever speedy and competent responses from Tillamook PUD; many thanks!
We were saddened to learn of the death of Elna Persons on May 13, 2023, at the age of 84. She and her surviving spouse, Dick, have been fixtures in Cape Meares for many years. They were often spotted walking along Bayocean Road in their reflective vests, but Capt. Pete and I also saw them out salmon fishing in Tillamook Bay and ran across them razor clamming out by the south jetty. Elna always had a smile on her face and an upbeat attitude. Cape Meares as a community extends sincere condolences to Dick and the entire Persons family.
Don’t forget to tune in to the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW’s) webinar June 14 at 6 p.m. to hear the outlook and potential fishing regulations for 2023 in-river fall Chinook and coho fisheries along Oregon’s coast (https://myodfw.com/articles/fall-coastal-salmon-management). There will also be an in-person meeting to discuss North Coast fisheries only on June 15 at 6 p.m. at ODFW’s Tillamook office, 4907 Third St. Final fall salmon fishing regulations will be adopted and announced in early July.
