I recently spoke with Jim Rice, stranding coordinator for Oregon State University, about the dead whale on Bayocean Spit to see what more we could find out. Jim was very helpful and provided the following information.
This particular whale, which stranded here May 15, is a juvenile gray whale about 32 feet in length. We don’t know the cause of death, as the whale had significantly decomposed and Jim did not have the resources to take organs from the whale back to the lab for a full necropsy. However, it likely died of malnutrition.
Gray whales migrate down to Baja for the winter and return north, most headed to the Arctic, in the spring. They do not eat during their migration; this means that these gray whales have been fasting since last summer. It is not unusual to see a few whales die during migration as their fat reserves are depleted. In fact, we generally get three dead whales along the Oregon coastline each year, most often in the spring.
This spring, we’ve already had three dead gray whales. Since April, one washed ashore between Heceta Head and the Sea Lion Caves; one came ashore at Sand Lake; and ours, of course, arrived on Bayocean Spit. Jim says this is a little, although not dramatically, higher frequency than usual. He adds, however, that we are in the midst of an “unusual mortality event,” initially declared last year, for gray whales. Google this term on the NOAA website if you are interested in more information about these unusual mortality events. Thanks, Jim, for helping educate us about “Odie,” our odiferous dead whale. Looks as if he’ll be with us for a while.
A couple of columns ago, I wrote about a dead gray whale that came ashore on Bayocean Spit in 1991. Dave Dittmer reminded me that there was another dead gray whale a few years after that. The second whale was closer to Cape Meares; you could smell the decomposing body from our village, so the authorities dragged it up the beach and buried it. We’ll have to see what effect the northerly summer winds have on the current fella...
In further critter news, the Walzes recently saw a family of weasels in their yard. There was a mother and three babies; the mother was carrying one of the babies in her mouth. Karen says this is just like the National Parks on quarantine: More animals are out and exploring! But the Walzes didn’t want this bunch of critters to get too far in their adventures; Steve quickly closed the garage door.
And, in closing, a piscine report: Captain Pete brought home our first salmon of 2020. He caught a nice hen springer on the tide turn at Memaloose in Tillamook Bay. Spring Chinook have been few and far between this season, with only a couple caught most days. They are good eating; Pete calls them “butter with fins.” Hope springs eternal; I’m still waiting for a fish to bite my hook!
