Many thanks to the Cape Meares clean-up crew! Nearly a dozen hard-working individuals showed up on May 22 to clean up the landscaping around the Barbara Bennett Community Center. Whacking, pruning, weeding, raking, hauling…they did it all, including taking five truckloads to the dump. And with terrific results; the place looks great! Hats off and a big thank-you to Patti and Mike Smith, Kathy and Kevin Burke, Mary Jane and Rod Pelson, Sue Beckman, Karen Walz, Deborah Neal, Charles Ansorge, and Dave Freitas.
The Cook family has owned a vacation beach cabin on 4th St NW in Cape Meares for more than 50 years. It was put to especially good use this past year as a fulltime home for Clara and Paul Cook while they built a new house in Newberg. The couple is pleased to report that their new home is finished, and they moved in a couple of weeks ago. The entire Cook family will now revert to using the Cape Meares cabin as they did before last year. While Clara and Paul are excited to be in their new home in Newberg, they will miss waking up each day to the sound of the ocean. Clara commented that it was very nice to be able to live in quiet Cape Meares during these challenging times of the pandemic. We wish the Cooks well in their new abode in Newberg!
Robert “Olli” Ollikainen has been involved with the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST), sponsored by the University of Washington (UW), since the early 2000s. Olli has headed up a local group of individuals who survey beach mile 286 on Bayocean Spit at least once a month, looking for dead birds. If they find a bird, they tag it; measure the wing, bill and tarsus; identify it; take photos of it; and send the information to UW. Information received from these citizen volunteers is tabulated and stored at UW, building a baseline of normalcy against which scientists can measure.
Wendy Burroughs, a retired environmental educator from Tucson, Arizona, who moved to Cape Meares last year, was invited to join the Beached Bird survey team by neighbor BJ Byron. COASST is not doing in-person training during the pandemic, so in the interim, Olli is doing the hands-on training for measuring the bill, leg, and wing; correctly tagging the bird; taking good photos; and using COASST’s guide to identify the species. As Wendy gets up to speed, she and her team of younger COASSTers will take over one of the two surveys done each month (COASST requires one survey per month; Olli’s group has been doing a little extra). Olli foresees transitioning the survey effort to Wendy and her team, enabling the work that has been done on mile 286 to continue. It is one of the longest running and data-producing sites in the COASST programs. Hats off to current volunteers Olli and Carolyn Ollikainen, Wendy Burroughs, Dave Audet, Wendy Kunkel, Gwen Starrett, Keith Johanson, and Pam Robenolt. Thanks to them as well as to previous volunteers for their contribution to science.
