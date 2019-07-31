You might have noticed a vehicle sitting by Cape Meares Lake, day after day, and a gentleman with black, curly hair. Who is he, and what fishing luck has he had? He’s Rholen Dougherty, the husband of Trish Dougherty; she used to own Lighthouse Property Management. Formerly from Netarts, they have now retired to Bay City— but Rholen still comes to his favorite fishing spot, Cape Meares Lake, two or three times a week. He has caught many a trout there, the biggest being 21 inches. While he and Trish enjoy eating fish on occasion, they give most of his catch away to friends and neighbors. It’s nice to know our lake has such a dedicated fan.
A man who possibly had contaminated a reservoir supplying water to Oceanside was taken into custody. As a precaution, Oceanside-Cape Meares Water District completely emptied and flushed the Oceanside system, leaving some Oceanside residents using only bottled water for nearly a week. Fortunately, the water tank serving Cape Meares has a different source and we were unaffected. Still, it brings to mind that disaster preparedness efforts are not only for earthquakes and tsunamis. Other emergencies—water problems, power outages, house or forest fires, contagious diseases—can and do occur. Have enough water on hand to provide a gallon a day per person to use for drinking and washing, plus additional water for flushing toilets. Store lots of canned food in your pantry. Keep flashlights, lanterns and extra batteries on hand. And, in Cape Meares, know who your emergency preparedness neighborhood captain is. If you don’t, find out by contacting Kathy Burke at 503-369-2055.
Some sad news to report: Bob Yolton, a part-time resident of Cape Meares for many years, recently passed away. Bob, an optometric physician retired from teaching at Pacific University, was an active participant in disaster preparation efforts for Cape Meares. He took wilderness medicine and CERT (community emergency response team) courses. He taught eye care at local emergency management workshops and was a trained ham radio operator. Bob was a well-respected member of the Cape Meares community; he will be missed. Our condolences to his family.
Peaceworks Art Annex in Netarts was the site of a recent art show featuring eight artists, including Ciel Downing from Cape Meares. The artists used a variety of mediums—stained glass, cameras, wood, alcohol inks, acrylics, wax, and paper—to create their beautiful works of art, many of seascapes or coastal wildlife. Two guitarists provided a mellow music background and hors d’oeuvres were served as attendees mingled and admired the intriguing exhibits. More than 100 individuals, including a number from Cape Meares, turned out for the event. The owner of the Peaceworks art studio, Tam Hulburt, says additional art shows are planned for later in the summer; visit Peaceworks Art Annex’s Facebook page for more information.
The osprey fledglings on 7th St. are getting ready to leave their nest! The Klobases reported seeing the little chicks jump up and down and flutter their wings. Anytime now…
