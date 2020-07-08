Wendy Burroughs was walking on our beach the other day when she noticed a group of beachgoers gathered around something in the sand. She went to check it out and found that they were trying to help an injured murre. They had freed his webbed feet, trapped in the wet sand, and were looking at what might have been a bit of blood on the sand and on his vent, but they didn’t know the next step to take. Wendy has a background in wildlife rescue/sanctuary efforts; she collected the bird and took it home. She tracked down the appropriate organization to contact, Wildlife Center of the North Coast in Astoria, and they informed her of an arrangement they have with Pioneer Vet in Tillamook. That clinic takes in an injured animal until a volunteer from Astoria can come collect it. Wendy transported the murre to Pioneer Vet and called the next day to check on it. The Wildlife Center personnel told her the murre was in the pool having his waterproofing checked. He is expected to be fine and will be released back to the ocean. If you find an injured animal on the north or central Oregon coast, call 503-338-0331 and the Wildlife Center of Astoria will be glad to help you. The organization has a Facebook page and can also be reached via e-mail at info@coastwildlife.org. How nice to have a happy ending!
My husband, Pete, and I were out on the beach the same day that Wendy was, but our animal stories aren’t as uplifting. We came across a dead seal pup that eagles were feasting on and, farther up the beach, a dead sea lion as well. We took pictures and sent them to Jim Rice, Stranding Coordinator for Oregon State University. He identified the smaller animal as a Guadalupe fur seal. The sea lion was too decomposed to tell the species from the pictures, but it was either a California or Steller sea lion. If you find a dead marine mammal on the beach, contact Jim on his cell phone, 541-270-6830.
Earlier this spring, a Cape Meares resident had a severe biking accident right before Cape Meares Loop Road reaches Cape Meares Lake. He had to be flown to Portland to have surgery for multiple jaw fractures. Three months hence, he is making a decent recovery and wants to take this opportunity to thank Randy Klobas, Mike Smith, Dave Audet, and Jonathon Hedden for their quick response and first aid. He also appreciated all the concern the neighbors had for him and their offer to help his sons at that time of need. Glad he is on the road to good health again! We in Cape Meares are so fortunate to have such dedicated and competent first responders.
We are learning how to live with the virus. A few family members visited for the day. We entertained them on our deck and on the beach, six feet apart and wearing masks when not eating or drinking. Hope you, too, are finding ways to cope.
