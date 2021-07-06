First of all, a couple of follow-ups to recent Fencepost columns of mine…
The “wake boarder” I saw on Tillamook Bay was actually a foil boarder—and it was Rik Flynn, who lives right on Bayocean Road. His wife, Noreen, called me with that information. She said what I witnessed was his second outing on the board and he was up for 20 seconds; a successful attempt. Checking online, I found that a foil board is a surfboard with an attached hydrofoil (or a fin with wings) that extends below the water. The design causes the board to lift out of the water so that rider stands a few feet in the air as it moves through the water. Rick may eventually add a kite and begin kiteboarding with his hydrofoil. Keep your eyes peeled for future action on Tillamook Bay!
Many thanks to Nancy Lanyon of Rockaway Beach for writing with additional information about street signage issues. She worked on the 2020 Census for Bay City and found numerous discrepancies, errors and even a completely unlisted neighborhood between Rockaway and Twin Rocks. Her lists of issues and possible ways to address them with Google, Waze and Tillamook County will be valuable information for our Emergency Preparedness Task Force, which plans to investigate this issue at a future meeting.
It was a one-two punch. We were spring Chinook fishing on Tillamook Bay when my rod bent down, the link jerked twice, and I said, “I think that’s a fish!” (hard to be certain when it’s been such a long time since I had one on). The bright silvery salmon was on for several minutes as Captain Pete reeled in, put away his rod and reached for the net—but then the fish got off. Darn it! I put out line to try again and, bang, another fish was on. This one was a different fish, smaller but feisty. Unfortunately, he spun around in circles and managed to get himself loose before I could haul him in. So, one-two and I was out before count number three. But it does give one hope that fish are still in there and one just might end up in our boat someday, although at this point it is more likely to be a fall Chinook than a springer.
It was hotcha ma chotcha in Cape Meares on the last weekend in June! The temperature got up to 80.6 degrees at Cape Meares State Park on Sunday and 100 at the Tillamook Airport. People flocked to the beaches, and ours was no exception. Cars lined the side streets and families were set up with umbrellas and coolers on the sand to spend the day. No surprise, considering what the temperature was in the Willamette Valley. Our family members in Happy Valley reported a record 115 degrees on Monday, June 28, while those in the Salem area cooked at 117. We are so fortunate to live by the ocean and benefit from that almost-always-present cool marine breeze. Life IS better at the beach, in just about every way!
