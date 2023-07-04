I ran into neighbor Kristi Ostroff out walking her dog the other day. I asked her about a rumor I’d heard regarding an unusual catch in their fishing boat recently. She confirmed that, yes, she and her husband, Nick, and their fishing buddy, Ken Moulis, had reeled up an octopus while out bottom fishing in the ocean. The octopus was hooked in a couple of places, and it was sure tricky releasing him while evading the constantly reaching tentacles. Yikes! Kristi later mentioned that she and Nick had watched the documentary “My Octopus Teacher,” and it had changed their minds about eating these highly intelligent creatures.
I’ve given considerable press to spring Chinook fishing in this column, but there are other fish to fry. Bottom fish are mighty tasty, with the lingcod being the king of bottom fish. Randy Klobas showed me a picture of a big ling he caught while fishing with fellow Cape Meares resident Scott Gordon in Scott’s boat this spring. Scott also caught a nice ling that day. And when the two were halibut fishing out of Randy’s boat, Randy hooked and landed a hefty 40-lb. halibut, making 2023 the third year in a row that Randy has brought in a good-sized halibut. Way to go, guys.
Care for a swim? Not in your car in Tillamook Bay. A neighbor unfortunately fell asleep at the wheel, coming home alone from a long day of fishing out of Garibaldi. His eyes closed only momentarily, but that was enough to send his vehicle off Bayocean Road and into the drink. Fortunately, the car stayed upright and the driver was able to roll down his window to escape. He has a word of advice for us all, however, and it is not just to pull off the road if you feel sleepy. His airbags deployed in the accident, and he found it almost impossible to break the side airbag to get to the open window. He finally put his hands on a screwdriver and was able to deflate the airbag with that, then crawl out the window. There is a tool that combines a blade for cutting your seatbelt and a hammer end for breaking the window; check Amazon for “car safety glass breaker” and order one for your car today. Be sure to keep the tool in a secure and easily accessible location, as everything shifts upon impact. Glad you didn’t suffer serious injuries, neighbor.
The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) thanks everyone who joined in the first Cape Meares Community Planning workshop on June 17. Input from that session will be critical to the success of the next workshop, July 8th from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Barbara Bennett Community Center. The goal for the second workshop will be to develop initiatives that align with our values and what we want to accomplish as a community. Please join us to continue this important planning work. All those interested in Cape Meares are welcome. For individuals unable to attend in person, the following Zoom link will be available: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82254177758. Visit CMCA’s website at capemeares.org and click on the community planning tab for more information.
