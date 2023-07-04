I ran into neighbor Kristi Ostroff out walking her dog the other day. I asked her about a rumor I’d heard regarding an unusual catch in their fishing boat recently. She confirmed that, yes, she and her husband, Nick, and their fishing buddy, Ken Moulis, had reeled up an octopus while out bottom fishing in the ocean. The octopus was hooked in a couple of places, and it was sure tricky releasing him while evading the constantly reaching tentacles. Yikes! Kristi later mentioned that she and Nick had watched the documentary “My Octopus Teacher,” and it had changed their minds about eating these highly intelligent creatures.

I’ve given considerable press to spring Chinook fishing in this column, but there are other fish to fry. Bottom fish are mighty tasty, with the lingcod being the king of bottom fish. Randy Klobas showed me a picture of a big ling he caught while fishing with fellow Cape Meares resident Scott Gordon in Scott’s boat this spring. Scott also caught a nice ling that day. And when the two were halibut fishing out of Randy’s boat, Randy hooked and landed a hefty 40-lb. halibut, making 2023 the third year in a row that Randy has brought in a good-sized halibut. Way to go, guys.

