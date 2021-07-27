As residents and visitors to Cape Meares know, the Cape Meares Loop Road that goes from Cape Meares Lake up to the Cape Meares State Park and down to Oceanside has been closed since 2013 due to major slides, leaving us with only one entrance to and egress from the community (Bayocean Road). Plans have been in the works for a long time to gather funds to change the path of that road and then reopen it. Chris Laity, Director of Tillamook County Public Works, reports that final rights-of-way are being negotiated. Once construction begins, the endeavor will take about two years to complete. Preliminary work will likely start in early winter due to migratory bird restrictions. Once the project begins, expect some heavy truck traffic on Highway 131 or Bayocean Road, depending on how the contractor proceeds. The total cost of the project, from design to project completion, is estimated to be $21 million. Tillamook County Public Works has provided $1.6 million of matching funds for construction. Many thanks to all concerned for getting this project on the road, so to speak.
Keep your eyes peeled for opah! No, not Oprah, but opah, a bright orange and blue tropical moonfish. A dead one recently washed ashore at Sunset Beach, near Seaside. Personnel from the Seaside Aquarium retrieved the 100-pound fish and are keeping it in the deep freeze for a school group to dissect this fall. Opahs live in temperate water in the tropics; it’s rare that they are found in Oregon. They can grow up to six feet long (this one was three and one-half feet long) and weigh more than 600 pounds. Wouldn’t it be fun to come across one on Cape Meares beach! Let me know if you see an opah or any other strange creature on your beach walks.
Here's something you are more likely to see in Cape Meares than an opah: a black bear. A small black bear was seen walking across Bayocean Road near 9th St. in the early morning hours of July 16, heading south into the woods. Years and years ago, we saw a black bear cub in that same area; interesting that they still favor that location. Attacks by black bears on people are extremely rare. If you come across a black bear, authorities suggest you try to scare it away by standing and facing the bear directly. You should never run away from or approach the bear.
Summer visits from the grandkids are back in full swing here. Our granddaughter Noelle and a friend visited last week. Grandpa, aka Captain Pete, took them crabbing one day and they came home with 18 keepers. We ate crab, sent some home with the girls, and kept some to freeze. Pete has a special freezing technique that leaves the crab tasting as good as fresh crab when you defrost it; we have crab melts year-round! The girls also enjoyed trips to the Blue Heron and the Creamery, beach walks, playing canasta and board games, and dressing up like pirates. There’s nothing like making memories with the grandkids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.