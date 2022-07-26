Tillamook Girl Scout Troop #13020 had a fun outing in Cape Meares earlier this month. Karen Walz, who volunteers with the troop, arranged a hike from our village to the Cape Meares Lighthouse. Five girls, the troop leader and Karen hiked 4.25 miles round trip with an 800-foot elevation gain; what great exercise! Although most of the group had never been on a big hike like this before, they prepared well with snacks and water in their day packs and by wearing appropriate clothing. They also learned about edible foods, such as red clover, on the hike. The scouts stopped at the top lookout point above the lighthouse trail to listen as an ODFW birding expert pointed out cormorant and brant bird nesting sites. The lighthouse itself was a treat; several of the girls had never been there before. And they all enjoyed the gift shop! There was such enthusiasm from the group that Karen wouldn’t be surprised if they asked to do another hike soon. Great job, Tillamook Girl Scouts!
It was a beautiful summer Saturday afternoon in Cape Meares, close to 5 p.m., when the power suddenly went out. What could have happened? It turns out that a car had wrecked on Bayocean Road, around that big curve near the oyster boat. The black BMW ended up on the rocks, just above the water. That driver and his passenger were lucky not to have ended up in Tillamook Bay itself; it was high tide then. Two of our volunteer firefighters responded to the emergency and stopped traffic leaving Cape Meares; they were on duty for nearly four hours. Another Cape Meares volunteer firefighter and his wife were in Tillamook heading home; they had to wait at the Memaloose parking lot until limited traffic flow resumed about 7:30 p.m. Rather unnervingly, they drove under electrical wires, held high on a crane, as they headed west. The car wreck obliterated a power pole, and a new one had to be installed. Tillamook PUD responded valiantly, as ever, and had power back on in Cape Meares by about 10 p.m. Fortunately, we have heard no reports of anyone seriously injured in this accident. It’s a sobering reminder, however, that Bayocean Road is narrow and curvy, dangerous in any weather. Please slow down out there, folks!
