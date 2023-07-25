The Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) followed up the deadly shooting in our village on July 8 with a letter to the Tillamook County Commissioners dated July 12, asking for serious enforcement of violations of the county’s short-term rental (STR) regulations. The letter described the escalating disturbances leading up to the fatal shooting at that particular STR, and noted complaints had been lodged with the rental agency to no avail. Perhaps adequate enforcement of existing regulations could have prevented this tragedy. In any case, CMCA is asking the county to use Transient Lodging Tax funds to pay for a dedicated full-time enforcement officer as part of the county’s new STR regulations. We look forward to the county’s response.
Outstanding news from Charles Ansorge, one of the Cape Meares representatives on the Oceanside Water District (OWD) board. Last month, OWD commissioners signed an agreement with both the Oregon Water Resources Dept. and Water Watch of Oregon that secures the rights of the district to remove 0.50 cubic feet per second of water from Coleman Creek to be treated and distributed to residents in Cape Meares. OWD has been involved in litigation off and on since 2007 with Water Watch of Oregon. During the past 16 years, this litigation has been costly. Thus, the commissioners are extremely pleased that a resolution has been reached and that no further issues will be raised by Water Watch regarding Coleman Creek. On behalf of Cape Meares residents, I extend our gratitude and thanks to the OWD commissioners for their hard work and perseverance.
(0) comments
