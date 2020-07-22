Olli and Carolyn Ollikainen shined up their midnight-blue 1966 Corvair Corsa for a special outing the other day.
Corsa Oregon, the local chapter of the Corvair Society, sponsored a July cruise from Troutdale to Hood River, with a return leg around Mt. Hood. The weather was beautiful and about a dozen vehicles took part in the event. One member of the club brought his 1961 Porsche; the air-cooled Porsche was the template for the radical design of the Corvair in 1959. Another club member, a retired policeman, had a 1955 Chevy police car that had originally patrolled the streets of Las Vegas. His car was all white, no doubt the best color for the heat of Vegas, and an exact replica of the police cars from that time period. A gumball emergency light, era-proper decals and the proper lettering font completed the police car’s exterior restoration. Under the hood was a surprise: a later-era Corvette engine (the original engine was the reliable old Chevy straight 6). The car club ate lunch at the scenic Gorge White House outside of Hood River on Highway 35, a large venue with food, fruit and wine available. Carolyn and Olli and the other car enthusiasts walked the fields of flowers and edible crops and enjoyed a spectacular view of Mt Hood. The trip around Mt Hood and back through the Coast Range completed a great summer trip for the Ollikainens’ Corvair.
Twenty-five people joined the second Garden Club tour of Cape Meares. Fifteen made it to the end and expressed their appreciation for the tour and a chance to safely socialize outside. The tour started at Barbara Blendu’s home to see her raised beds. She provided various tips and offered everyone a branch from which to grow a fig tree. The group also heard about the plans to espalier apple trees along her side fence. From there, the tour headed up to Spike and Randy Klobases’ place to see their amazing landscaping, greenhouse for succulents and a wide variety of exotic plants. The next stop was Arla Ayers’s to check out her greenhouse and the astounding transformation she has made to her place in just a few years. The group was also treated to her “hidden garden.” Narayan Lincoln showed off a hugelkultur raised bed that is intended to provide nurturance to plants for many years. The final two stops were to Bev Stein and Butch Freedman’s front yard and Wendy Kunkel and Dave Audet’s backyard with dahlias and wonderful old roses. Look on the social media site Nextdoor for future garden and/or walking tours of Cape Meares.
The Burkes have spotted a coyote across the street from their house more than once this summer. Kathy thinks the critter likes to hunt the crop of squirrels that are running around the place. At last word, the coyote hung around for about an hour, periodically peeking to see if the Burkes had left. Worldwide, animals have been seen moving around more freely as humans spend more time indoors, away from the new coronavirus.
