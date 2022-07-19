Summer company is streaming in, for us and everyone else, it appears. The beach is busier than usual, with families picnicking, playing frisbee, using boogie boards, building sand castles, or looking for agates. Fortunately, the newly revamped parking lot at the end of Bayocean Road is holding up well. How nice not to have a lake for folks to have to park in when they want to visit Cape Meares beach! Thanks, Tillamook Road Dept., for addressing this problem area.
The Barbara Bennett Community Center is looking spiffy. New white paint on the trim, applied by Knock Out Painting LLC, gives the building a clean, crisp look. Many thanks to all who contribute to taking good care of our Cape Meares gathering spot, including building managers Patti and Mike Smith, CMCA President Wendy Burroughs, and general watchdogs Kathy and Kevin Burke.
Our Tillamook Fire District Station 73 volunteer firefighting crew worked with the Tillamook County Public Works Dept. to help put red stripes on Pacific Ave. NW at the beach access, marking a fire lane. And we are glad they did! A rescue lane is, unfortunately, needed. There have been a number of water rescues at that end of the beach throughout the years. One of the most memorable was 19 years ago, when a boat picking up crab pots got too close to shore. It overturned, and two men were trapped in the submerged cabin. The elder of the two had had a seizure and was unconscious. The younger man held the older man up above the water, which meant that most of the younger man’s body was underwater. Bystanders, including Capt. Pete, waded out to try to turn the boat back over, and they eventually succeeded. Emergency personnel rescued the two men and took them off in an ambulance. The younger man was suffering from hypothermia and his skin was bluish when he was carried off; we have always wondered if he survived.
The 2021 Water Quality Report for Cape Meares is now available for review and is posted on the Cape Meares website at http://www.capemeares.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/WaterQualityRepor22021.pdf. The conclusion states that the Oceanside Water District (OWD) staff is pleased to report the district’s drinking water currently meets or exceeds all federal and state requirements. Our drinking water statistics also met all requirements for the state’s “Outstanding Performance” list, putting OWD among the top 10% best performing water plants in the state. Hooray for us! Many thanks to the OWD staff and members of the OWD board for your outstanding work, with a special shout-out to District Manager David Nordman.
Capt. Pete remarked on the spring Chinook catch rate the other day: more than 30% that morning in the Memaloose pool. Translation: There were only three boats in the pool, and one boat caught a jack. Yes, the springer season is effectively over, but fall Chinook are just around the corner. In fact, the fall Chinook run starts earlier up the road at Nehalem Bay, generally in August. Get your boat maintenance done so you are ready for fall fishing.
