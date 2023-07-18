A group of about 20 of us were sitting in the Barbara Bennett Community Center on July 8 at about 10:30 a.m., having a community planning meeting, when a Tillamook County Sheriff’s car went blazing by on the road out front. The unbelievable had happened: Someone had been shot to death right here in Cape Meares.
Rumors were swirling around the community, but the facts finally came out. A 47-year-old man from Portland had been killed in a short-term rental house on 4th St. NW. Neighbors near that house reported that folks there had been setting off fireworks, playing music loudly, and revving motorcycles late at night. But murder? Nothing that we would ever expect here. The Headlight Herald will be covering this story in full detail elsewhere in the paper.
As for that community planning session, it was the second workshop in a series led by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association in conjunction with the Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA). This session added details to key issues identified earlier: ensuring a financial resiliency plan for our community center; increasing the use of signage both for public safety and educational purposes; coming up with safer pedestrian passage along Bayocean Road from the lake to the beach; better handling of parking, trash, and outhouses at the south beach access; exploring ideas for a permanent home for Station 73’s fire engine; checking out new technology for satellite communication in emergencies; and working with the county on roads and short-term rentals. Mark your calendar for the next workshop to be held on July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.
If you want some spectacular swag, check out the items featured on capemeares.org. There are water bottles, cell phone cases, clothing and more with the colorful geometric designs of our new logo. All profits from swag sales go to CMCA.
Spike Klobas recently led her first Cape Meares summer garden tour of 2023. It was fine weather for the small but cheerful group of six to view the gardens of Ann Fluetsch, Jenny Francis, Arla Ayers, Dagmar Barsch, and Spike’s own, of course. Arla’s garden has a fenced-in vegetable area and a big area for dahlias. Spike says more garden tours are in the offing; there are 17 gardens in Cape Meares, by her count.
I have a follow-up on the black bear cub that washed ashore on Cape Meares beach the evening of June 19. Capt. Pete spoke with someone at the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Dept. and found out that they retrieved the carcass from the beach and did a careful physical exam. There were no gunshot wounds, broken bones, or anything else that would explain its death. Their best guess is that the bear cub fell off the cliff, perhaps directly into the water at high tide. We’ll never know for sure.
Claudia and Jim Cameron have bought the former residence of Andy and Lana Ayers, neighboring Patti and Mike Smith’s house on 2nd St. NW. The Camerons have had property in Cape Meares off and on throughout the years; they have come back now because they “missed the community,” Claudia says. Welcome back, Claudia and Jim.
