A group of about 20 of us were sitting in the Barbara Bennett Community Center on July 8 at about 10:30 a.m., having a community planning meeting, when a Tillamook County Sheriff’s car went blazing by on the road out front. The unbelievable had happened: Someone had been shot to death right here in Cape Meares.

Rumors were swirling around the community, but the facts finally came out. A 47-year-old man from Portland had been killed in a short-term rental house on 4th St. NW. Neighbors near that house reported that folks there had been setting off fireworks, playing music loudly, and revving motorcycles late at night. But murder? Nothing that we would ever expect here. The Headlight Herald will be covering this story in full detail elsewhere in the paper.

