It was an unusually busy Fourth of July in Cape Meares. There were multiple cars at homes throughout the village and more people on the beach than we have ever seen in our 34 years as property owners here. A neighbor reported 73 vehicles in the parking lot at the dike road. A number of families set up for the day on the beach, with large overhead shelters, coolers of food and beverages, and music playing. One family erected a big, intricate wooden structure to serve as a bonfire that night; we did indeed see its glow from our house later that evening. People of all ages used skim boards along the water, and frisbees were flying. At about 9:30 p.m., fireworks started going off; glorious colors splashed against the night sky. Near 11 p.m., blue and red flashing lights were added to the nightscape at the end of Bayocean Road; perhaps authorities were giving the word to start winding things down. In any case, the village was quiet again after 11:30 p.m. There was no community potluck or parade this year, but we did celebrate the country’s birthday here in Cape Meares. Best of all was that we saw no fireworks detritus on the beach the next morning. People needed a release valve; let’s just hope no virus outbreak got started here.
Spike Klobas organized a delightful tour of gardens in Cape Meares earlier this month. A group of about 10 garden lovers turned out for a walk around the village, starting at the corner of Bayocean Road and Cape Meares Loop Road. They stopped first at Ruth and David Freitases’ garden, an interesting garden with a border that is constantly changing: daffodils at the start of spring, followed by daylilies, and now crocosmia. The Freitases have an electric fence that protects not only their lovely flowers, but also the onions and potatoes in their vegetable garden. Next up was the Drafahls’ elaborate garden with its raised beds and rocks, fountains and ponds. Their garden features a variety of plants, including one of the largest perennial plants on earth: gunnera, also known as giant rhubarb or dinosaur food. The group stopped briefly at Kate Merz’s new house; Kate is just starting a garden and has planted herbs along the southern border. The fourth stop was Bill and Marcia Winters’ home on 8th Street NW, abloom with roses of all colors and scents. The Winters also have a large vegetable garden with graveled walkways; tomatoes and blueberries are among the goodies growing there. The garden tour was such a success that a second one has been scheduled; I’ll report on that next week. Good exercise and a great way to get new gardening ideas!
Several neighbors have reported seeing cougars on Cape Meares Loop Road. Be alert, especially at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active. If you encounter a cougar, remain calm, pick up small children, make yourself look large, and maintain eye contact while backing away slowly. Never run from or turn your back on a cougar.
