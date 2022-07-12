It was a Fabulous Fourth in Cape Meares! The sun broke through as the village gathered for a spontaneous parade on July 4th, with children on decorated bikes and scooters, Mearemaid princesses, polished-to-a-shine old cars, dogs in costumes, three firefighting vehicles, and much more. The group marched down 4th St. NW, turned around at the end of that block, and marched back. They threw candy to the audience lining the street and gave parade waves. Later that day, more than 150 people turned out for a potluck containing every side dish imaginable, as the Cape Meares volunteer firefighters cooked hot dogs, hamburgers and veggie burgers over three grills. Desserts were inside the Barbara Bennett Community Center, along with numerous silent auction items. People picnicked on the grass behind Harold Bennett’s house (thanks, Harold!) and danced while Gary and the Mearescats played and sang golden oldies to the accompaniment of their guitars, drums and keyboard. It was both a good time and a good fundraiser for our community. Many thanks to all—too many to name—who put together such a wonderful celebration.
An alert for birders! A Rose-breasted Grosbeak was spotted in Cape Meares. It is a beautiful bird, with a splash of red on its white breast, a white rump, black-and-white wings, and a black head. This bird is rare in our area; it is mostly found in the Midwest and on the East Coast. Spotting it is one for the life list!
Scott Gordon called with big news on the honeybee front. He has been a beekeeper for a number of years, as was his father before him, but recently passed along most of his hives and equipment to his son. Scott kept one hive that he moved from the Faucet Creek Road area here to Cape Meares. And the other day, these bees swarmed! This happens when the existing queen, knowing new queen cells have been created, exudes a chemical signal to the worker bees to swarm. The existing queen and about half of the bees leave the hive in a basketball-sized cloud and set up a feral colony somewhere else. Keep your eyes peeled for buzzing bees, perhaps in a hollow log in the woods around here.
The Klobases told us about a botanical wonder in their backyard. We walked up the road to check it out. Lilies from the genus Amorphophallus of the Aroid family had bloomed, and I use the term “bloom” loosely. I think of blooming as beautiful flowers blossoming, but these were plants with dark green leaves striped with purple, and the “blooms” were single, dark purple spears emerging from a purple base. And, frankly, these lilies reeked! It turns out that the blooms of this plant, commonly known as a “voodoo lily” or “Devil’s tongue,” smell like rotten meat. In fact, Randy and Spike informed us that vultures had been circling overhead, looking for the source of the stench. Fortunately, these blooms last only three or four days each year. Thank goodness for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.