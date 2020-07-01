It’s a sign of the times: What should I find out beachcombing, not a rare fishing float or even a choice agate, but a mask? Camouflage pattern with black elastic ear straps; if it’s yours, neighbor, let me know and I’ll arrange for you to pick it up. I brought it home to wash and add to our growing collection; it appears as if we’ll be needing masks for quite some time to come.
I had a nice chat with the Widmer kids the other day. Sophie, age 15, just completed her freshman year at Tillamook High School. Her brother, Thorson, is 13 years old and just finished the 7th grade at Tillamook Junior High School. And they’ll both tell you that it was one of the strangest years ever, ending the way it did. Both kids had Chromebooks to work remotely during the pandemic. But it was hard doing everything by video, with the teacher not physically present to explain or answer questions. It was especially difficult being away from their school friends, both in the classroom and outside it. Sophie missed her spring track season, but she feels worse for eight-graders and high school seniors; they had to forgo traditional graduation ceremonies.
Both Sophie and Thorson Widmer, however, look on the bright side. Sophie learned to cook and bake during these past few months; her mother says Sophie has actually become an amazing vegan chef during quarantine. Sophie also does dog walking in her spare time. Thorson uses skateboarding to relax and has a new quarter pipe ramp out in front of his house, a birthday gift from a good friend and his dad, as well as a half pipe out back. Of course, there is always the beach to explore. Thorson’s best find on the beach is a time capsule, otherwise known as a message in a bottle. That is indeed a rare treasure, as any beachcomber would tell Thorson. Both Widmer children are looking forward to friends moving fulltime to Cape Meares this summer, a family with a girl Sophie’s age and a boy Thorson’s age (the giver of the mini-ramp). I’ll be sure to introduce that new family to you readers via the Fencepost when they arrive.
John Harland wants to thank the first responders who helped his daughter when she had a recent bike accident on Bayocean Road (fortunately just painful bumps and scrapes). Cape Meares first responders Mike Smith, Olli Ollikainen and Dave Audet quickly arrived on the scene and took great care of her, managing the scene safely and professionally until the ambulance arrived. All of us in Cape Meares agree with John when he says it is terrific that we have such dedicated volunteers in our community! John also wants to thank the nurse who stopped to help, the passing driver who called 911 and the ambulance EMTs whose names he doesn’t know.
A reminder that there will be no Cape Meares community potluck on July 4 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wishing you a happy and safe holiday!
