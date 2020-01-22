It was a dark and stormy night…yet more than 20 individuals showed up to hear Ciel Downing read from her work of prose and poetry at Art Accelerated earlier this month. And what a treat was in store for them! Ciel is a storyteller, and she skillfully wove tales from her childhood to adulthood with humor and poignancy. Ciel is taking up writing again after a 21-year hiatus; we look forward to hearing more from this talented Cape Mearesian.
The recent king tides and huge storm surge were an impressive sight here in Cape Meares. In fact, some folks were out taking pictures at the end of Bayocean Road…which is not a very safe place to be in weather and tides like that! A big, fast-moving wave rose up over the berm in the blink of an eye, knocking down a woman with a dog near 3rd St. NW and another woman standing on top of the berm where the ocean meets Bayocean Road. Randy and Spike Klobas and Brad and Arla Ayers of Cape Meares were all nearby, but not standing so close to the ocean. Spike moved off to the side and Randy and the Ayerses moved behind the latter’s car. Still, the water swirled and ran up Bayocean Road, clear past the intersection with 4th St. NW. A big debris field came ashore with the wave, and the strong current continued to move the water well inland. The water was up to Randy’s knees, swift and pushing a lot of driftwood to dodge, before the surge petered out.
As the water retreated, Randy ran to assist the woman with the dog. He helped her to her feet and asked if she were hurt. Perhaps bruised, she thought, but not seriously hurt. Then they both moved to help the other woman who had been knocked off the berm. She was still in the water, near a car, holding onto the fender. When asked if she was okay, she replied no; she had turned her ankle. Randy, one of our volunteer firemen and trained in injury assessment, didn’t think her ankle was broken, but advised her to drive to the hospital to have it checked out (fortunately, it was her left ankle that was hurt; she could still drive). All in all, a very lucky scenario. Someone could have been hit by one of the large logs in the water, or trapped against or under a car. Respect Mother Nature!
This Saturday, Jan. 25, will be the first Cape Meares Community Association (CMCA) meeting of 2020. Come to the old schoolhouse at 10 a.m. to hear plans for this year’s community functions, share your ideas and opinions, and meet some of your neighbors. Your input is solicited.
The first community potluck of 2020 is also on Jan. 25. Bring a dish for eight and your appetite to the community center at 6 p.m. This will be a good opportunity to share storm stories, beachcombing finds, family updates and general community news. See you there!
