What a great retirement party that was! Merrie and Jon Ziady threw a party to celebrate retiring from counting dead birds. Why did they start counting dead birds to begin with? They were part of the University of Washington’s Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team. UW gathers data from citizen volunteers to analyze what is happening in the ocean. The Ziadys began volunteering as part of Olli Ollikainen’s team on beach mile 286, then moved on to cover their own section of the beach. After 12 years of volunteering, they are folding their wings and passing the feather on to Kathy and Kevin Burke, who will continue monitoring mile 287. Thank you for years of being citizen scientists, Merrie and Jon!
Two Cape Meares couples traveled down to Coos Bay to catch the magnificent display of holiday lights at Shore Acres. The Ayerses and the Smiths went down and stayed overnight—but neither couple knew the other was there! Thus it was that I got separate reports on the fabulous 33rd annual holiday display. At least 325,000 lights, most of them LEDs, lit up the night in the seven-acre botanical garden. Some displays were animated; one of Arla’s favorites was a frog leaping from a lily pad. Patti loved the garden house, complete with Santa in the bath in his long underwear, and also thought the view from the upstairs window was incredible. Visitors walked along the trails and enjoyed hot cider, punch, coffee and cookies. Fortunately, both couples undertook this holiday outing in good weather. If you’d like to plan ahead for 2020, take note that the festive annual light display begins Thanksgiving Day and ends on Dec. 31 (attention hubby: This is on my bucket list for 2020!).
You may not have recognized them, given the picture was taken from the back and they were fully suited up, but two of our three Cape Meares volunteer firemen were in a photo in the Headlight Herald recently. Olli Ollikainen and Mike Smith were participating in a training burn in Tillamook. Olli, Mike and Randy Klobas, the third Cape Meares volunteer, work hard all year long to stay in shape, be up-to-date on their firefighting skills, and stand ready for call-outs. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Cape Meares firemen!
Attention all recreational crabbers! New rules effective Jan. 1, 2020, require you to mark any surface buoys used on recreational crab pots or rings with your first and last name (or business name) and one of the following: 1) permanent address; 2) phone number; 3) angler ID number; or, 4) vessel ID number. This information must be marked “in a visible, legible, and permanent manner” on your buoys. For more information, go to www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/shellfish/index.asp or call 541-867-0300.
The Steen clan grew by one on Dec. 21. Erik and Claire Steen welcomed Julian Ender Steen, 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 19.5” long. Big sister Amelia is delighted, but then little brother hasn’t taken any of her toys yet. Happy New Year!
