Another change in address for former Cape Meares resident Gloria Languedoc. The assisted living center at Tanasbourne didn’t work out, so Gloria has moved to a facility called “Golden Care.” Her mailing address is now Gloria Languedoc, Golden Care, 2239 SE 74th Ave., Hillsboro OR, 97123. Margaret Tweelinckx says Gloria would appreciate cards from any of her old Cape Meares friends.
Good news from Karen Walz: Local Tillamook Girl Scout Troop #13020 has adopted Cape Meares beach and will do some beach trash pick-up later this spring. Karen is one of the adult volunteers with the group. She also wants to remind us that right now is Girl Scout cookie season. The troop will be selling cookies at booths from Feb 14- March 8 in and around the Tillamook area. Find booth locations here: http://www.girlscoutsosw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. If anyone would like to pre-order cookies, they may contact the troop leader to be put in touch with a local Girl Scout by emailing gs.madrona@gmail.com prior to Feb 14, 2020. What a sweetheart deal; we can get treats and a clean beach.
Many of us here in Cape Meares watched the new documentary on Bayocean the other night. The “Lost City of Bayocean” by Oregon Field Guide was beautifully produced, with many pictures of the old “Atlantic City of the West” and interviews with individuals who had first-hand or family knowledge of the events that unfolded there from 1906-1960. Bayocean was a fabulous resort, with a luxury three-story hotel; a natatorium with a heated saltwater pool and wave machine, a dance pavilion, and a movie theater; paved roads, lighted streets and a private rail line; a school, post office and general store. Putting in the north jetty without a matching south jetty caused the ocean currents to change and began a big erosion of the peninsula, ultimately leading to the end of the resort…and the end of many dreams, particularly those of Francis Drake Mitchell and his wife, who devoted their lives to building and then trying to save the city of Bayocean.
One of the individuals interviewed in the documentary, Perry Reeder Jr., had an idyllic childhood on Bayocean. He and his daughter, Sarah (Reeder) MacDonald, recently wrote a book entitled “Bayocean, Memories Beneath the Sand.” My husband just finished reading the book (my turn next.) and highly recommends it. He learned new things about Bayocean, such as the fact that looting and vandalism were so widespread near the end that the Army Corps of Engineers razed and burned the empty buildings, then buried the remains 10 feet under the sand. The phrase “the city that fell into the sea” is not completely factual; what is left of the city of Bayocean actually rests beneath the sand, thus the title of the Reeders’ book.
Many people lost their dreams with Bayocean. We look out our living room window at that undeveloped stretch of land—home now only to bald eagles, deer and elk, coyotes, and the like—and muse about its past and its future.
