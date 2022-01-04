Hope you had a very merry, if cold, Christmas. It started snowing Christmas Day evening here in Cape Meares, and temperatures dipped down into the 20s overnight in the week that followed. The snow was beautiful, coming down in soft flakes and piling up close to two inches at the peak. But we all know it can cause problems as well. Chris Spence and Charles Ansorge did a good job of alerting folks to the upcoming freezing weather through the social media site Nextdoor, encouraging neighbors to take all the necessary precautions to avoid having frozen pipes in their Cape Meares homes. We won’t know for sure until things completely thaw out, but so far Oceanside Water District has had no reports of broken pipes in Cape Meares.
Steve and Karen Walz trekked up the hill in the snow the other night to have dinner with us. Over bowls of hot turkey vegetable soup (credit my husband, Pete, with that), we talked about fishing and Steve shared the following story.
Steve said he had been fishing for some years and had a nodding acquaintance with another fisherman whose name he didn’t know. One day in the Memaloose parking lot, Steve noticed this man wearing a South Salem baseball cap. “Did you go to South Salem?” Steve asked the fellow fisherman.
“Yes, I did,” the other man replied. Steve asked him which years, and the man gave him the dates.
Then Steve asked, “Did you know a guy named Steve Walz back then?” Yes, the fellow fisherman affirmed he had known him. “Well,” Steve said, “that’s me!” They both laughed as Mark Hildebrandt introduced himself.
It turns out that Steve and Mark went to junior high school and most of high school together, even playing football together in high school (first as colleagues and later as opponents, after Steve moved to Sprague High School for his senior year). Now that they have reconnected, they have shared inside fishing info, met for social occasions, and even occasionally fished together. One 2021 fishing outing included another old high school football teammate, Terry Haugen. A true auld lang syne story for the holiday season!
Property has been selling for some mighty high prices here in Cape Meares. A small two-bedroom, one-bath place sold for $430,000 in Oct.; a medium-sized two-bedroom, two-bath house sold for $735,500 in Dec.; and a bigger house, with three bedrooms and two baths, sold for a cool million dollars in Oct. Interestingly enough, the most expensive home was right down in the tsunami inundation zone.
The CMCA Social Committee would like to thank all Cape Meares residents for their patience as they try to provide a safe, enjoyable place to gather in this new and strange time. They are going to use the community bulletin board to post all events and restrictions. You will find each of their emails posted there; let them know if you have questions. They will also be using our website, www.capemeares.org, and the Cape Meares Fencepost column to communicate. Share your thoughts with them!
